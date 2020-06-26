अब आपकी कार भी देगी धाकड़ माइलेज, बस ड्राइविंग के दौरान इन जरूरी टिप्स को रखें याद

{"_id":"5ef5c8aa8ebc3e433236548e","slug":"car-care-tips-in-hindi-how-to-increase-the-car-mileage-follow-these-fuel-saving-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u092c\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 03:36 PM IST

1 of 6

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno Fuel Mileage - फोटो : AmarUjala (फाइल)