ये हैं BS6 125cc की बेहतरीन बाइक्स, Honda SP125 से Pulsar 125 तक जानिए इनकी कीमत और फीचर्स     

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 26 Apr 2020 12:41 AM IST
बीएस 6 मोटरसाइकिलों का दौर अब शुरू हो गया है। इनमें Honda SP125 से लेकर Bajaj Pulsar 125 तक शामिल हैं। यह बाइक्स माइलेज से लेकर लुक तक के मामले में लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रही हैं। यह बाइक पहले से ज्यादा आकर्षक हो गई हैं, क्योंकि इन बाइक्स को कंपनियों ने नए लुक के साथ अपडेट किया है। यानी इनमें कई तरह के बदलाव किए गए हैं। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी ही बाइक्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें आप लॉकडाउन के बाद तुरंत अपने पास के शोरूम से खरीद सकते हैं।
bikes
bikes - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda SP 125 BS6
Honda SP 125 BS6 - फोटो : Honda two wheelers
honda shine 125
honda shine 125 - फोटो : Social
Hero GLAMOUR
Hero GLAMOUR - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hero Super Splendor BS6
Hero Super Splendor BS6 - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 - फोटो : Bajaj
Ktm duke 125cc
Ktm duke 125cc
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125 - फोटो : KTM
