शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   highest traffic challan in india Rs 27.68 lakh deposited to take back Porsche 911 sports car

भारत का सबसे बड़ा चालान! Porsche 911 स्पोर्ट्स कार को छुड़ाने के लिए जमा करने पड़े 27.68 लाख रुपये

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 06:03 PM IST
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
1 of 5
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad - फोटो : social media
Porsche 911 sports car (पोर्शे 911 स्पोर्ट्स कार) के मालिक ने अपनी जब्त कार को वापस पाने के लिए बकाया टैक्स, ब्याज और जुर्माने की राशि के रूप में 27.68 लाख रुपये का भुगतान किया। कार को वैध दस्तावेज नहीं होने की वजह से जब्त किया गया था। अहमदाबाद क्षेत्रीय परिवहन कार्यालय (आरटीओ) में पैसा जमा करने के बाद, कार मालिक रंजीत देसाई ने मंगलवार को शहर की यातायात पुलिस से अपनी जब्त कार वापस ले ली। बता दें कि इस कार को नवंबर में अहमदाबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जब्त किया था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
porsche 911 highest challan gujarat challan traffic challan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

2020 Hyundai Creta new look
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 में पेश होगी नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta, जानें डीटेल्स, मार्च में होगी लॉन्च

9 जनवरी 2020

Tata H2X
Auto News

पहली बार दिखी Tata की हैचबैक कार, Auto Expo में हो सकती है पेश, Maruti WagonR और Espresso से टक्कर

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter
Auto News

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter का इंतजार खत्म, इस दिन में हो रहा है लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

9 जनवरी 2020

Uber cab
Auto News

अब UBER से सफर होगा और सुरक्षित, कंपनी लाई ये तीन खास सेफ्टी फीचर्स, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

9 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Maruti Vitara Brezza Katana
Auto News

2020 में लॉन्च होने वाली Vitara Brezza में मिलेगा ये Smart फीचर, इस दिन होगी लॉन्च!

9 जनवरी 2020

Driving in Fog
Automobiles

सड़कों पर कोहरा है घना, जीरो विजिबिलिटी में ड्राइविंग के दौरान ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

EICMA Motorcycle Show 2019
Automobiles

इस साल सड़कों पर ‘धूम’ मचाने के लिए तैयार हैं ये शानदार बाइक्स, होंगी BS6 इंजन से लैस

9 जनवरी 2020

BMW M5, Kichcha Sudeep, Salman Khan
Auto News

सलमान ने दबंग-3 के 'विलेन' को तोहफे में दी BMW M5 कार, जानें 1.85 करोड़ की इस कार के फीचर्स

8 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
विज्ञापन
Maruti suzuki baleno
Auto News

ऑटो सेक्टर में सुस्ती के बावजूद Maruti Suzuki की बल्ले-बल्ले, 8 फीसदी बढ़ा उत्पादन

8 जनवरी 2020

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6
Automobiles

Royal Enfield ने लॉन्च की Classic 350 BS6, जानें इस बाइक की 6 खास बातें

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Tata Harrier
Auto News

Tata Motors ने अपनी दमदार SUV कार Harrier के बढ़ाए दाम, जानें कितनी हुई कीमत और क्या है वजह

8 जनवरी 2020

Mercedes-Benz AVTR Concept Car
Auto News

Mercedes-Benz ने पेश की फिल्म Avatar पर आधारित Concept Car, देखेंगे तो देखते रह जाएंगे

8 जनवरी 2020

maruti show room
Automobiles

जनवरी 2020 में Maruti की कारों पर है जबरदस्त छूट, Brezza और Ertiga पर है खास ऑफर!

8 जनवरी 2020

Renault Zoe EV
Auto News

Auto Expo में SUV Kiger के अलावा Renault ला रही है नई Electric Car Zoe EV, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

8 जनवरी 2020

स्पीड ब्रेकर
Auto News

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर गाड़ी चलाना होगा सुगम, स्पीड ब्रेकर हटाने का आदेश, NHAI का शुरू किया अभियान

7 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Uber Air Taxi
Auto News

Hyundai ने Uber से मिलाया हाथ, बनाएगी हवा में उड़नेवाली Electric Air taxi, सड़कों पर कम होगा ट्रैफिक

7 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Wagan R Electric
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 में Maruti ला रही है अपनी पहली Electric Car, चलेगी 200 किलोमीटर तक, कीमत होगी कम

7 जनवरी 2020

Sony Vision-S Electric Car
Automobiles

Sony ने पेश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, दुनियाभर की कार कंपनियों को दिया सरप्राइज!

7 जनवरी 2020

Renault Triber Price Hike
Automobiles

जल्द ही पॉवरफुल टर्बो इंजन के साथ आएगी Renault Triber, मारुति अर्टिगा को देगी टक्कर!

7 जनवरी 2020

Kia seltos
Auto News

देश की सबसे तेजी से बिकने वाली SUV Kia Seltos में आई यह खराबी, कंपनी मुफ्त में करेगी ठीक

7 जनवरी 2020

Nano
Auto News

Tata Motors ने 2019 में नहीं बनाई एक भी Nano कार, बिकी सिर्फ एक, क्या होगा 'लोगों की कार' का भविष्य

6 जनवरी 2020

Electric car charging (File Photo)
Auto News

Electric गाड़ियों के लिए 5000 चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनेंगे, BSNL के साथ इस कंपनी का 10 साल करार

6 जनवरी 2020

Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad - फोटो : social media
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad - फोटो : social media
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 - फोटो : social media
porsche 911 GT2 RS (प्रतीकात्मक)
porsche 911 GT2 RS (प्रतीकात्मक)
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रजनीकांत की फिल्म ‘दरबार’ की रिलीज पर फिर दिखी फैन्स की दीवानगी

रजनीकांत की फिल्म 'दरबार' रिलीज हो गई। एक बार फिर से उनके फैन्स की दीवानगी देखने को मिली। लोग रात से ही थियेटर के बाहर दिखाई दिए।

9 जनवरी 2020

एसएसपी 1:03

SSP वैभव कृष्ण सस्पेंड, वायरल हुआ था विवादित वीडियो

9 जनवरी 2020

concept pic

इन हथियारों के दम पर टिकी है अमेरिका की ताकत

9 जनवरी 2020

अमेरिका-ईरान 1:33

अमेरिका-ईरान में तनाव बढ़ता देख भारतीय नौसेना ने खाड़ी में तैनात किया आईएनएस त्रिकंड

9 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:02

फिल्म ‘छपाक’ के प्रीमियर में दिखे सितारे, ‘VMates’ के विजेता के साथ सनी ने किया लंच

9 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited