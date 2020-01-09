भारत का सबसे बड़ा चालान! Porsche 911 स्पोर्ट्स कार को छुड़ाने के लिए जमा करने पड़े 27.68 लाख रुपये

{"_id":"5e171daa8ebc3e87c069896b","slug":"highest-traffic-challan-in-india-rs-27-68-lakh-deposited-to-take-back-porsche-911-sports-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928! Porsche 911 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 27.68 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
- फोटो : social media
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
- फोटो : social media
Porsche 911
- फोटो : social media
porsche 911 GT2 RS (प्रतीकात्मक)
Porsche 911 sports car challan Ahmedabad
- फोटो : social media