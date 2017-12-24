बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तुला 2018: नया साल इस राशि वालों के लिए धन लाभ के योग बनेंगे
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:31 PM IST
आपके लिए साल की शुरुआत अच्छी रहने वाली है। राजनीतिज्ञ अथवा राजनेताओं से गहरे संबंध बनेंगे, जिसका परिणाम दूरगामी किंतु सुखद रहेगा। बृहस्पति का तुला राशि में होना अति आत्म-विश्वास पैदा करेगा। अति आत्म-विश्वास में आकर कई बार कुछ गलत निर्णय भी ले लेते हैं, इसलिए इस साल आपको हर मामले में संयम के साथ काम लेना होगा। वर्ष का ग्रह-गोचर पूरे साल कई खट्टे-मीठे अनुभवों का सामना कराएगा।
पढ़ें-
साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान
