शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   Horoscope Today 16 October 2020 Dainik Rashifal Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal Astrology Today In Hindi

Horoscope Today 16 October 2020: वृषभ और धनु समेत चार राशि वालों को इनकम के अच्छे अवसर, जानें शुक्रवार का राशिफल

आचार्य मानस शर्मा, Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 05:49 PM IST
dainik rashifal
1 of 13
dainik rashifal
Today Horoscope in Hindi, 16 October, 2020   
दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज के राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है। आइए दैनिक राशिफल की मदद से जानते हैं आज के दिन क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
predictions दैनिक राशिफल jyotish rashifal astrology

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

navratri 2020
Festivals

शारदीय नवरात्रि पर पूजा के दौरान जरूर करें इन खास नियमों का पालन

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Navratri 2020 नवरात्रि की तैयारी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Religion

Shardiya Navratri 2020: इस तरह से करें मां आदिशक्ति के स्वागत की तैयारी, जानें पूजा सामग्री

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Wallpapers Navratri 2020: आश्विन प्रतिपदा तिथि पर कलश स्थापना और माता के पहले स्वरूप देवी शैलपुत्री की आराधना के साथ नवरात्रि आरंभ हो जाएगा
Festivals

Happy Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के दौरान इन सात चीजों में किसी एक का दिखाई देना होता है शुभ

15 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि 2020: ज्वालाजी में माता सती की जीभ गिरी थी इसलिए इस स्थान को शक्तिपीठ की मान्यता मिली।
Religion

Navratri 2020: कथा ज्वालादेवी शक्तिपीठ की, जहां नौ ज्वालाएं मां के नौ रूपों को दर्शाती हैं

15 अक्टूबर 2020

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
Navratri Special

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
शारदीय नवरात्रि 2020: कलश स्थापना का मुहूर्त और विधि
Festivals

Shardiya Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि पर कैसे करें घटस्थापना, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त, विधि और आवश्यक सामग्री

15 अक्टूबर 2020

शारदीय नवरात्रि 2020
Religion

Shardiya Navratri 2020: ये हैं मां दुर्गा के 9 रूप, जानें सभी रुपों की उपासना का महत्व

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा पाने के उपाय (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Astrology

इन आसान से उपायों को करने से होगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा

15 अक्टूबर 2020

love rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल 16 अक्तूबर: आपके प्रेम और वैवाहिक जीवन की महत्वपूर्ण भविष्यवाणी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष 16 अक्तूबर: शुक्रवार के लिए आपका लकी नंबर और शुभ रंग

15 अक्टूबर 2020

sun transit 2020
Predictions

बुध वक्री के बाद अब सूर्य देव करेंगे तुला राशि में प्रवेश, इन 7 राशि वालों की बढ़ेंगी परेशानियां

15 अक्टूबर 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

dainik rashifal
dainik rashifal
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X