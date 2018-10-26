बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
27 अक्टूबर राशिफल: महीने के आखिरी शनिवार में किसकी चमेकेगी किस्मत, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 05:47 PM IST
शनिवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2018 के दिन सभी राशियों का राशिफल जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bd2f985bdec22693d121024","slug":"27-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-27th-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.