ससुर चंद्रिका राय पर बिफरे तेज प्रताप, कहा- उनकी कोई हैसियत ही नहीं

JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining their party. In fact, many JD(U) MLAs are in touch with us & we will give you news of them joining RJD within 4-5 days: RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav on RJD MLA & his father-in-law Chandrika Rai joining JD(U) recently pic.twitter.com/1tSD1vw83l