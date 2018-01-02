Download App
नये साल पर पब में धमाल, एक KISS ने कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को पहुंचाया जेल

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 01:30 PM IST
a college student arrest in case of kissing girl at pub in mumbai
नए साल पर पब में जमकर धमाल मचाते समय अचानक युवती के साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ, कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। बताया जाता है कि युवक ने अचानक युवती को किस किया था, हालांकि बाद में उसे जमानत मिल गई। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक मुंबई का बेलापुर निवासी आरोपी युवक कोलाबा के एक पब में नए साल का जश्न बनाने पहुंचा। दोस्तों के साथ शराब पी। इसी दौरान दक्षिण मुंबई निवासी युवती से उसकी दोस्ती हो गई।

अचानक युवक ने युवती को किस कर लिया। पब के बाहर तैनात पुलिसवाले को पीड़ित युवती ने शिकायत की तो आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। युवती की शिकायत थी कि वह युवक को आज पहली बार मिली थी और जिसने उसकी मर्जी के खिलाफ उसे किस की।
