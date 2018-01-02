बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नये साल पर पब में धमाल, एक KISS ने कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को पहुंचाया जेल
{"_id":"5a4b3c2a4f1c1baa268b72d2","slug":"a-college-student-arrest-in-case-of-kissing-girl-at-pub-in-mumbai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 KISS \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 01:30 PM IST
नए साल पर पब में जमकर धमाल मचाते समय अचानक युवती के साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ, कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। बताया जाता है कि युवक ने अचानक युवती को किस किया था, हालांकि बाद में उसे जमानत मिल गई।
