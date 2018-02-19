अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   BJP leader Rajendra Namdeo suspended after compalint by acid victim 

मध्य प्रदेश: एसिड पीड़िता के साथ भाजपा नेता ने की छेड़छाड़, पार्टी ने किया सस्पेंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 06:33 PM IST
BJP leader Rajendra Namdeo suspended after compalint by acid victim 
राजेंद्र नामदेव
मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा प्राप्त भाजपा नेता राजेंद्र नामदेव पर एसिड हमले से पीड़ित एक महिला के साथ अश्लील हरकत और छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है।
सिलाई-कढ़ाई बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष और राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा प्राप्त भाजपा नेता नामदेव पर एक महिला ने मदद के नाम पर छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगाया है। दरअसल नामदेव ने पीड़िता की आर्थिक मदद की थी। इसके बाद उसने पीड़ित को नवंबर 2017 में एक होटल में बुलाकर उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की थी।
 
मूलतः सिवनी जिले की रहने वाली पीड़िता ने बताया कि 'नामदेव मुझे छेड़छाड़ की वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकियां देता था, मैं बीते तीन-चार महीने से चुप थी। लेकिन अंत में मैंने साहस किया और पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।'

मामले को बढ़ता देख भाजपा ने नामदेव के खिलाफ कड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए उसे पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निलंबित कर दिया है। साथ ही उसे सिलाई-कढ़ाई बोर्ड के उपाधयक्ष पद से भी हटा दिया है।

RELATED

bjp shivraj singh chauhan acid

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Do you know the Mileage of a airplane in one liter oil
Weird Stories

1 लीटर में कितना माइलेज देता है हवाई जहाज, जानते हैं आप ?

19 फरवरी 2018

Pirated Version Of Film Aiyaary Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Manoj Bajpayee Played In MSRTC Bus
Bollywood

सरकारी बस में चला 'अय्यारी' का पाइरेटेड वीडियो, अब मेकर्स उठाएंगे यह कदम

19 फरवरी 2018

A farmer chewed snake in up
Weird Stories

किसान के काटने से सांप की मौत, यूपी के गांव की है घटना

19 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Mohit Marwah And Antara Motiwala Wedding At Ras al-Khaimah in UAE
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के भाई की शादी की रस्में शुरू, अंबानी से जुड़ने जा रहा है रिश्ता

19 फरवरी 2018

Film actress who caught in prostitution case
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसीं बॉलीवुड मेकअप आर्टिस्ट, ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज भी कर चुकी हैं ऐसे काम

19 फरवरी 2018

Do you know about this mysterious roman train
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी ट्रेन के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, अद्भुत ढंग से हो गई थी गायब

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar apeal to Pakistan censor board for removing the ban on Padman film
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में 'पैडमैन' के बैन पर सामने आए अक्षय, सेंसर बोर्ड से की ये मांग

19 फरवरी 2018

Surbhi Chandna will play the village girl role in serial Ishqbaaz
Television

'इश्कबाज' में नया ट्विस्ट, डबल रोल में दिखेंगी लीड एक्ट्रेस...और 'चंदो' की याद करेंगी ताजा

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar's PadMan will fail to make a century at the box office
Bollywood

लगातार 5 '100 करोड़ी' फिल्में देने वाले अक्षय कुमार को लगा तगड़ा झटका, 'पैडमैन' बनाकर हुए फेल

19 फरवरी 2018

Is Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Engagement The Reason Behind Her Family Leaving Mumbai
Bollywood

जाह्नवी के बिना कहां चल दिया पूरा कपूर खानदान, कहीं सोनम की सगाई तो नहीं!

19 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Artika daughter of late Army Havaldar Roshan Lal speaks about mehbooba mufti
Jammu

शहीद जवान की बेटी ने कहा, मुफ्ती जी को तो सिर्फ कश्मीर नजर आता है, उनसे क्या उम्मीद

जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी जिले के भिंबर और मंजाकोट सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी में शहीद जवान हवलदार रोशनलाल की बेटी ने मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा है।

19 फरवरी 2018

Overview of Real Estate condition in Dehradun
Dehradun

एक अवलोकन देहरादून के रियल एस्टेट का

19 फरवरी 2018

BJP announced candidates for gorakhpur and phulpur byelections
Lucknow

भाजपा ने भी उतारा अपना कैंडिडेट, गोरखपुर से उपेंद्र और फूलपुर से कौशलेंद्र को दिया टिकट

19 फरवरी 2018

car caught fire in front of new high court
Lucknow

चलते-चलते आग का गोला बनी मारुति कार, ड्राइवर ने कूद कर बचायी जान

19 फरवरी 2018

Pandher and Yadav Singh need a treatment
Delhi NCR

निठारी के नरपिशाच पंधेर व काली कमाई के कुबेर यादव सिंह को अब इलाज की जरूरत

19 फरवरी 2018

indian sukhoi landed at jollygrant airport
Dehradun

आखिर क्यों भारत ने चीन सीमा के पास उतारी सुखोई विमानों की टोली

19 फरवरी 2018

weather report himachal chances of snowfall
Shimla

बदलेगा मौसम, हिमाचल में चार दिन बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार

19 फरवरी 2018

Women threatened for retired lieutenant colonel for job
Varanasi

'नौकरी दो नहीं तो 100 नंबर पर फोन कर करेंगे बदनाम'

19 फरवरी 2018

air ambulance facility in himachal
Shimla

प्रदेश के लोगों को जल्द मिलेगा ये तोहफा, मुफ्त में दी जाएगी सेवा

19 फरवरी 2018

Amar singh says Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to become mini Pakistan
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर को नहीं बनने दिया जाएगा मिनी पाकिस्तान, अमर सिंह ने उठाए सवाल

19 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बीजेपी सांसद ने खुद हाथ से साफ किया स्कूल का टॉयलेट, शुरू हो गई तारीफ

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 'स्वच्छ भारत अभियान' पर भले ही बीजेपी के सभी सांसद गंभीर न हों लेकिन मध्य प्रदेश की रीवा लोकसभा सीट से सांसद जनार्दन मिश्र ने कुछ ऐसा किया कि हर जगह उनकी तारीफ हो रही है।

18 फरवरी 2018

1500 villagers fell ill after having Prasad on the occasion of shivratri in barwani 3:28

महाशिवरात्रि का प्रसाद खाकर 1500 लोग हुए बीमार, बड़ी साजिश का शक

14 फरवरी 2018

in Madhya Pradesh bjp leader advises chant hanuman chalisa to protect crops from natural disaster 3:07

BJP नेता की नसीहत, 'फसल बचाने के लिए करें हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ'

13 फरवरी 2018

Watch BJP leader caught sleeping during MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's speech in panna 0:56

VIDEO: मंच पर बैठे-बैठे ही सो गईं मध्यप्रदेश की कैबिनेट मंत्री

13 फरवरी 2018

Guest lecturers tonsure their heads demanding regularization to shivraj government in bhopal 1:04

शिवराज सरकार के खिलाफ महिलाओं ने इसलिए कटवाए बाल

11 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

PM Modi Said In Karnataka, Health insurance up to five lakh rupees to poor families in Budget
India News

कर्नाटक: PM मोदी ने पूछा- जिन्होंने 50 साल तक काम नहीं किया उनपर भरोसा करोगे?

19 फरवरी 2018

Election Commission notice to Vasundhara Raje on threatening voters
Madhya Pradesh

वोटरों को धमकाने पर शिवराज की मंत्री यशोधरा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

19 फरवरी 2018

Gujarat Municipal Poll: BJP is leading the race and congress is on number 2
India News

गुजरात: विधानसभा के बाद नगरपालिका चुनाव में रुपाणी पास, 74 में से 44 सीटों पर बीजेपी आगे

19 फरवरी 2018

BJP announces candidates for UP and Bihar By-Polls
India News

बीजेपी ने किया उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, गोरखपुर से उपेंद्र शुक्ला, फूलपुर से केएस पटेल लड़ेंगे चुनाव

19 फरवरी 2018

Congress is aggressive, Modi Government Is On target
India News

मनमोहन सरकार पर चले शब्द बाणों से बिधने लगी है मोदी सरकार

19 फरवरी 2018

PM narendra modi amit shah ddu marg inauguration of bjp new headquarter ashoka road
India News

नए मुख्यालय के उद्घाटन के बाद बोले PM- इस दफ्तर की आत्मा है BJP का हर कार्यकर्ता

18 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.