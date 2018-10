Cabinet approves metro in Bhopal. This will cover a total length of 27.87 km in Bhopal. There has been a 50-50 arrangement between Centre&state govt. This will be done at an expenditure of Rs 6,941.40 Crore & will be completed in 4 years time: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/3bPh3ZXZNm