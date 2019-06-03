शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   rahat indori relieved his pain on social media, electricity not coming in Ramadan

बिजली कटौती से परेशान राहत इंदौरी ने बयां किया दर्द, मुख्यमंत्री से मांगी मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 03:09 AM IST
राहत इंदौरी (फाइल फोटो)
रमजान में बिजली कटौती से परेशान होकर मशहूर शायर राहत इंदौरी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दर्द बयां किया है। साथ ही उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री और विभागीय मंत्री से मदद की गुहार लगााई है। उन्होंने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि- शिवराज सिंह ने सही कहा था.... कांग्रेस की सरकार आ गई है... इन्वर्टर का इंतजाम कर लो। 
वहीं एक दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि आजकल बिजली जाना आम है, आज भी पिछले तीन घंटों से बिजली नहीं है... गर्मी है, रमजान भी हैं... मध्यप्रदेश पश्चिम क्षेत्र वुद्युत वितरण कंपनी में भी कोई फोन नहीं उठा रहा है। कुछ मदद करें। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ को भी टैग करके मामले में मदद मांगी है।  
 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

