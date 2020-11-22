शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   mp police arrest two men for allegedly sexually harassing women in dewas

मध्यप्रदेश: महिलाओं के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने सड़कों पर घुमाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 07:21 AM IST
विज्ञापन
महिलाओं का यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपियों को घुमाती एमपी पुलिस
महिलाओं का यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपियों को घुमाती एमपी पुलिस - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के देवास में पुलिस ने महिलाओं का यौन उत्पीड़न करने के आरोप में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही उन्हें सड़कों पर घुमाया। वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे पुलिस आरोपियों को सड़कों पर घुमा रही है और पीट रही है।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh mp crime mp police madhya pradesh news mp news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

12 लोगों के साथ एक ही फ्लैट में रहा करते थे कार्तिक आर्यन, एक डायलॉग ने बदल दी किस्मत

22 नवंबर 2020

petrol diesel price
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज फिर पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में हुई बढ़ोतरी, जानें कितनी है कीमत

22 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Night Curfew in Indore, Rajkot
India News

कोरोना वायरस: मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात और राजस्थान में सख्त नियम, इन शहरों में रात्रि कर्फ्यू, ऐसा रहा नजारा 

22 नवंबर 2020

लीना आचार्य
Television

अभिनेत्री लीना आचार्य का निधन, मां की दान की हुई किडनी से भी नहीं बच सकी जान

21 नवंबर 2020

नहर में छलांग लगाने वाले किरनजीत।
Chandigarh

मां को किया फोन...नहर पर बुलाया, पहुंची तो बेटे ने लगा दी छलांग, आखिरी बार कही ये बात

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
राजीव ठाकुर, भारती सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह बराड़।
Chandigarh

जिसने भारती को दिलाई पहचान, गिरफ्तारी पर उस शख्स का आया बयान, आखिर क्यों चौंके दोस्त

21 नवंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, बाला साहेब ठाकरे
Television

KBC 12: अमिताभ बच्चन ने सुनाया बाला साहेब ठाकरे संग मुलाकात का किस्सा, बताया क्यों था इतना गहरा रिश्ता

21 नवंबर 2020

हेलन बर्थडे
Bollywood

इन 10 किरदारों ने हेलन को बनाया सुपरस्टार, एक में तो सलमान की मां भी बनीं

21 नवंबर 2020

सना खान
Bollywood

इस्लाम के लिए सिनेमा छोड़ चुकीं सना का निकाह, सूरत में घरवालों के सामने इस शख्स से बोला- कुबूल है

21 नवंबर 2020

मोहम्मद सिराज
Cricket News

सिराज ने भारत लौटने से किया इनकार, पिता के निधन के बाद BCCI ने दिया था ऑफर

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X