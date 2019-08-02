मध्यप्रदेशः व्यवसायी कीर्ति केलकर रासुका के तहत गिरफ्तार, कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा पुरस्कृत

Ujjain:Madhya Pradesh Health Min Tulsi Silawat felicitated Collector S Mishra for taking action against trader Kirti Kelkar under National Security Act(NSA) on charges of adulteration in food items;said,“I congratulate team for attempting to put an end to such a practice.”(01.08) pic.twitter.com/zizOMKkBc5— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019
सक्रिय सदस्यता अभियान के लिए गुरुवार को एक बैठक आयोजित की गई जिसमें भाजपा के सभी विधायकों को आने की सूचना दी गई लेकिन इसके बाद भी 15 विधायक इस बैठक में भाग लेने नहीं पहुंचे।
2 अगस्त 2019