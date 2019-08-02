शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   MP Health Min Tulsi Silawat felicitated Collector of ujjain for taking action against kirti kelkar

मध्यप्रदेशः व्यवसायी कीर्ति केलकर रासुका के तहत गिरफ्तार, कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा पुरस्कृत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उज्जैन Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 02:38 PM IST
कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा
कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उज्जैन के प्रसिद्ध दूध व्यवसायी डॉ. कीर्ति केलकर के खिलाफ जिला कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। उन्हे नकली घी बनाने की फैक्ट्री चलाने के आरोप में रासुका के तहत गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। कार्रवाई करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट ने कलेक्टर को पुरस्कृत भी किया और जमकर तारीफ भी की।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

shravan 2019
Festivals

पांच अगस्त को है नागपंचमी, सावन के तीसरे सोमवार सहित 125 साल बाद बनेगा दुर्लभ संयोग

2 अगस्त 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Meerut

बंगाल का पहचानपत्र, जलालाबाद का आधार कार्ड, अब्दुल मजीद ने आखिर कैसे बनवाए भारतीय दस्तावेज

31 जुलाई 2019

haunted khanderao fort of madhyapradeh
Astrology Archives

भूलकर भी न आना, यहां आत्मा करती हैं खजाने की रक्षा

27 मार्च 2014

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग के खिलाफ डॉक्टरों का प्रदर्शन
India News

क्या है नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन बिल, जिसकी वजह से हड़ताल कर रहे हैं देशभर के डॉक्टर

2 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

वो काली रात जिसने तहस-नहस कर दिया विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के 25 सालों का साम्राज्य, एक मौत के बाद हुआ ये

2 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Kanika Dhillion
Dia Mirza , Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillion
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
madhyapradesh ujjain ujjain businessman ujjain businessman kirti kelkar kirti kelkar ujjain dm s mishra milk businessman kirti kelkar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Supreme Court Comment on Unnao case
Delhi NCR

देश में जो हो रहा है परेशान करने वाला है, उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी

2 अगस्त 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

करण की पार्टी पर सवाल उठाकर ट्रोल हुए विधायक बोले-'सितारों के पाखंड का पर्दाफाश जरूर करूंगा'

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: सात हजार ऑपरेशन टले, 80 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को नहीं मिला इलाज

2 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट ऊपर से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Bollywood

इस करोड़पति प्रोड्यूसर ने विद्या बालन से की थी तीसरी शादी, बर्थडे पर जानें इनके रोचक किस्से

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

राजधानी में महफूज नहीं नारी, रोजाना छह दुष्कर्म और नौ से छेड़छाड़, अफसरों के दावे फेल

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन अली का ट्वीट, नूंह की बेटी शामिया आरजू से रिश्ता अभी पक्का नहीं

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बैठक में आने की अनिवार्यता के बाद भी भाजपा के 15 विधायक रहे गायब

सक्रिय सदस्यता अभियान के लिए गुरुवार को एक बैठक आयोजित की गई जिसमें भाजपा के सभी विधायकों को आने की सूचना दी गई लेकिन इसके बाद भी 15 विधायक इस बैठक में भाग लेने नहीं पहुंचे।

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
जोमैटो
India News

जोमैटो विवाद: ऑर्डर कैंसल करने वाले अमित शुक्ला के खिलाफ जबलपुर पुलिस का एक्शन

1 अगस्त 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, 72 हजार कर्मचारी होंगे नियमित और बहाल

2 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

लोकायुक्त ने घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारी, बिगड़ी तबीयत, घर से मिले 9.27 लाख रुपये

1 अगस्त 2019

किराना व्यापारी को बुरी तरह से पीटा गया
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः देवास जिले में व्यापारी को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा, फिर ले गए पुलिस थाना

1 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: नकली घी बनाने वाले व्यापारी पर रासुका

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर के "राहुल गांधी" जूझ रहे हैं पहचान की परेशानियों से, उपनाम बदलने पर कर रहे विचार

30 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज की चेतावनी- एमपी में कांग्रेस ने शुरू की गंदी राजनीति, भुगतना होगा अंजाम

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में छह साल के बच्चे की मौत, खेल-खेल में दोस्तों ने पेट में भर दी थी हवा

29 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस: ईडी दफ्तर से फरार हुए रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने गिरफ्तारी से दी राहत

27 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

आ गया अनोखा स्मार्ट बेड, दिलाएगा खर्राटों से छुटकारा

अगर आप अपने खर्राटे रोकना चाहते हैं और इसके लिए आप कई तरह के असफल प्रयास भी कर चुके हैं तो आप तकनीक की ओर एक कदम बढ़ाइए। अब आपकी नींद को ट्रैक करने खर्राटों से निजात दिलाने के लिए खास 'स्मार्ट बेड' डिजाइन किया गया है।

2 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:02

इंग्लैंड के दर्शकों ने चिढ़ाया तो स्मिथ ने जड़ दिया शतक

2 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर 2:35

जम्मू कश्मीर में 28 हजार जवानों की और होगी तैनाती, 10 हजार जवान पहले ही हो चुके हैं तैनात

2 अगस्त 2019

वैष्णो देवी 2:16

अगर आप कर रहे हैं वैष्णो देवी जाने की तैयारी तो करें IRCTC के इस स्पेशल पैकेज पर यात्रा

2 अगस्त 2019

ट्रंप 1:32

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने फिर की कश्मीर मामले पर मध्यस्थता की बात, कहा सबकुछ मोदी पर निर्भर

2 अगस्त 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: मुस्लिम पति ने स्टाम्प पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा, भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री रह चुकी है महिला

27 जुलाई 2019

shiva temple (सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

...जहां 15 अगस्त से पखवाड़े भर पहले ही मना लिया गया स्वतंत्रता दिवस

31 जुलाई 2019

नेता प्रतिपक्ष गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस विधायकों के हस्ताक्षरों के सत्यापन के लिए राज्यपाल के पास जा सकती है भाजपा

28 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने किया भाजपा विरोधी प्रदर्शन, 'हमारी भूल,कमल का फूल' के लगाए पोस्टर

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के दोषी को फांसी की सजा

29 जुलाई 2019

अलीना शेख
Madhya Pradesh

पूर्व भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री अलीना शेख को पति ने स्टांप पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited