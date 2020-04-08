मध्यप्रदेश लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन के मामले में कांग्रेस विधायक पर एफआईआर दर्ज

MP: FIR registered against Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha at Kolgawan Police station in Satna for violation of rules under Section 144 of CrPC. The MLA had staged a sit-in protest in Nai Basti area along with other people. FIR registered under sections of the Disaster Mgmt Act.— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.