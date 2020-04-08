शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
मध्यप्रदेश लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन के मामले में कांग्रेस विधायक पर एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 01:08 PM IST
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस के विधायक सिद्धार्थ कुशवाहा के खिलाफ सतना के कोलगवां पुलिस स्टेशन में सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 के तहत नियमों के उल्लंघन मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। विधायक ने अन्य लोगों के साथ नई बस्ती इलाके में धरना-प्रदर्शन किया था। आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम की धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।
satna mp siddharth singh kushwaha coronavirus lockdown 144 crpc

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

