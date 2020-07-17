शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का 20 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाला सत्र स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 12:37 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र रद्द हो गया है
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र रद्द हो गया है - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र, जो 20 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाला था वह रद्द हो गया है। इसे भोपाल में विधानसभा में सर्वदलीय बैठक के बाद रद्द किया गया है।
madhya pradesh assembly shivraj singh chouhan kamalnath monsoon session all party meeting

