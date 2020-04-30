मध्यप्रदेश: महाराष्ट्र से राज्य के अंदर दाखिल हो रहे हजारों मजदूरों को सीमा पर रोका

Madhya Pradesh: Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/D8zPgJUfOj— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020
