migrant workers stopped by police at state border after they were trying to enter into state from Maharashtra

मध्यप्रदेश: महाराष्ट्र से राज्य के अंदर दाखिल हो रहे हजारों मजदूरों को सीमा पर रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सेंधवा Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 11:45 AM IST
प्रवासी मजदूर
प्रवासी मजदूर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस के चलते लागू लॉकडाउन के बीच मध्यप्रदेश में महाराष्ट्र से राज्य के अंदर प्रवेश करने की कोशिश कर रहे हजारों मजदूरों को राज्य की सीमा पर पुलिस ने रोक दिया है। अब वे सभी सेंधवा के पास राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग तीन के मुंबई-बड़वानी खंड के बीच फंसे हुए हैं। 
migrant workers lockdown coronavirus madhya pradesh police

