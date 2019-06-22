मध्यप्रदेश: शादी समारोह में हुआ विवाद, आरोपियों ने पीड़ित से जूतों पर रगड़वाई नाक

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dilip Singh Bilwal, Mandsaur: We have received a video based on which we are identifying the culprits, investigation is being done under the supervision of senior officials. Search is underway for the victim. pic.twitter.com/Pkzu2Z2mWs— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में नाइट ड्यूटी करने वाले तीन पुलिसकर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। मामले पर एसपी मोहम्मद युसूफ कुरैशी का कहना है कि सोमवार रात को विभिन्न थानों में निरीक्षण किया गया, ताकि पुलिसकर्मियों की सजगता का पता चल सके।
19 जून 2019