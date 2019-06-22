शहर चुनें

Man forced to rub nose on shoes of people who allegedly beat him after an argument

मध्यप्रदेश: शादी समारोह में हुआ विवाद, आरोपियों ने पीड़ित से जूतों पर रगड़वाई नाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंदसौर Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:05 AM IST
मंदसौर में एक शखि से लोगों के जूतों पर नाक रगड़वाई गई
मंदसौर में एक शखि से लोगों के जूतों पर नाक रगड़वाई गई - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के मंदसौर में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान उपजे विवाद में कुछ लोगों ने पीड़ित को वहां मौजूद लोगों के जूते पर नाक रगड़ने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। उनके बीच शादी समारोह के दौरान किसी बाद पर विवाद हुआ था जिसके बाद पहले उसे कथित तौर पर बुरी तरह पीटा गया और बाद में पीड़ित से लोगों के जूते पर नाक रगड़वाई गई। इस घटना के बाद से पीड़ित लापता है। यह घटना 16 जून को घटित हुई थी।
मंदसौर के अनुविभागीय पुलिस अधिकारी दिलीप सिंह बिलवाल ने कहा, 'हमें एक वीडियो मिला है जिसके आधार पर हम आरोपियों की पहचान कर रहे हैं। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में जांच की जा रही है। मामले की जांच जारी है। पीड़ित को तलाशा जा रहा है।'
 

marriage ceremony argument missing investigation culprit शादी समारोह विवाद लापता जांच
