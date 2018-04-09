शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Prasesh: High court seeks response from the government on making state ministers

MP: संतों को राज्यमंत्री बनाये जाने का मामला तूल पकड़ा, हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 12:48 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश में संतों को राज्यमंत्री बनाये जाने के मामले में जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने इस मामले में 3 हफ्तों में स्थिति साफ करने के लिए कहा है। आपको बता दें कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान की सरकार ने कंप्यूटर बाबा समेत 5 संतों को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिया था। जिसकी वजह से शिवराज सरकार को चौतरफा विरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 
आपको बता दें कि कंप्यूटर बाबा ने 26 फरवरी 2018 को नर्मदा घोटाले की शिकायत पीएमओ में की थी। पूर्व कांग्रेस पार्षद पंडित योगेंद्र महंत के साथ मिलकर वह 1 अप्रैल को घोटाला अभियान लॉन्च करने वाले थे लेकिन 31 मार्च को ही राज्य सरकार ने उन्हें राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दे दिया। 

सरकार ने नदी संरक्षण के लिए एक समिति की स्थापना की और कंप्यूटर बाबा, महंत और तीन अन्य साधुओं को राज्य मंत्री बनाकर इसका सदस्य बना दिया था। राज्य सरकार द्वारा लिए गए निर्णय के 24 घंटे के अंदर ही कंप्यूटर बाबा और पंडित योगेंद्र महंत ने घोटाला अभियान को वापस लेने की घोषणा कर दी थी।

RELATED

shivraj singh chauhan high court jabalpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के विरोध में टॉपलेस होना इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा महंगा, फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने लिया एक्शन

9 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

एडिटर को गाली देने पर अंगूरी भाभी ने किया कपिल का सपोर्ट, बोलीं- 'उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ जो..'

9 अप्रैल 2018

Ekta Kapoor
Television

अब छोटे परदे पर आएगी वेश्याओं की जिंदगी, एकता कपूर लेकर आएंगी ऐसा 'कामसूत्र'

9 अप्रैल 2018

dogs
World of Wonders

इन कुत्तों ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को भी छोड़ा पीछे, करोड़ों की संपत्ति के साथ जी रहे हैं आलीशान जिंदगी

9 अप्रैल 2018

priya prakash
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड के वीडियो के बाद एक और मामले में फंसी प्रिया प्रकाश वॉरियर, फिर जाना पड़ेगा कोर्ट

9 अप्रैल 2018

Race 3 poster
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में दिखेगा सलमान की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी का 'आइटम' अंदाज, डांस से धड़काएंगी दिल

9 अप्रैल 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

VIDEO: पापा की टीम को चीयर करने ग्राउंड पहुंची सुहाना खान, KKR जीती तो ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

9 अप्रैल 2018

'हिंदी मीडियम' के पोस्टर में इरफान खान और पाकिस्तनी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर
Bollywood

आमिर-सलमान को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं इरफान खान, 5 दिन में 150 करोड़ कमाकर चीन में मचाया धमाल

9 अप्रैल 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

एक और सेलिब्रिटी किड की होगी एंट्री, साल की तीसरी 100 करोड़ी फिल्म देने वाले टाइगर दे रहे ट्रेनिंग

9 अप्रैल 2018

Hansal Mehta
Television

कपिल शर्मा की दिमागी हालत पर इस टॉप डायरेक्टर ने उठाए सवाल, ट्वीट कर कह डाली बड़ी बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

bharat bandh
Madhya Pradesh

सुलग रहा है मध्यप्रदेश: 10 अप्रैल के बंद को देखते हुए प्रशासन चुस्त, हथियार जमा करने थाने पहुंचे लोग

2 अप्रैल को दलितों के भारत बंद के दौरान ग्वालियर, भिंड और मुरैना में हुई हिंसक घटनाओं में 8 मौतों के बाद प्रशासन के लिए अब 10 अप्रैल को सवर्णों का आंदोलन बड़ी चुनौती माना जा रहा है।

9 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आंधी और बारिश झेलने को हो जाएं तैयार, मौसम विभाग ने जताई ये संभावनाएं

9 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

अनशन स्थल पर पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, टाइटलर-सज्जन कुमार को राजघाट से हटाया

9 अप्रैल 2018

घटनास्थल पर कर्मचारी और आसपास के लोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, चार लोग जिंदा जले

9 अप्रैल 2018

पर्याप्त पानी नहीं दे पा रहा है जल संस्थान
Dehradun

तीन हजार लीटर पानी लाने में खर्च हो रहे दो हजार रुपये

9 अप्रैल 2018

कंप्यूटर बाबा
National

नर्मदा घोटाले को लेकर कंप्यूटर बाबा ने की थी PMO से शिकायत, अभी तक नहीं ली वापस

9 अप्रैल 2018

digvijaya singh said on political issues after six months- will not take cm position
Madhya Pradesh

आज पूरी होगी दिग्विजय सिंह की नर्मदा परिक्रमा, कहा- मैं सीएम पद के लिए दावेदार नहीं

9 अप्रैल 2018

पूनम यादव
Lucknow

स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पूनम यादव पर सीएम योगी हुए मेहरबान, मिली उपहारों की सौगात

8 अप्रैल 2018

Jharkhand: 3 infants dead and 6 unwell in Palamu district after Vaccination 
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पलामू में 3 बच्चों की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया गलत टीकाकरण का आरोप

9 अप्रैल 2018

sukma's naxal affected chintalnar village electrified after 15 years
Chhattisgarh

सुकमा: नक्सल प्रभावित ये गांव 15 साल बाद हुआ रौशन, गांव में जश्न

9 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

हार्दिक पटेल के मुंह पर फेंकी स्याही, बीजेपी पर मढ़ा आरोप

मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन में पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल पर एक युवक ने स्याही फेंक दी। घटना के बाद हार्दिक के पास मौजूद लोगों ने युवक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि पुलिस ने युवक को भीड़ से बचाया और मौके से हिरासत में ले लिया।

8 अप्रैल 2018

सतना 1:29

रेप पीड़िता भ्रूण को झोले में भरकर पहुंची थाने

7 अप्रैल 2018

शराबी पुलिसकर्मी 0:27

VIDEO: एमपी में शर्मसार हुई खाकी, नशे में झूमता नजर आया पुलिसकर्मी

6 अप्रैल 2018

हरिहरानंद 2:06

शिवराज सिंह के साधू राज्यमंत्री बोले, मैं संन्यासी ही अच्छा पर पद नहीं छोड़ूंगा

6 अप्रैल 2018

Shivraj singh Chauhan 2:05

VIDEO: राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा मिलते ही बदले इनके सुर

4 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

hardik patel attack on cm shivraj singh, said to cover their scams he gave mos position to 5 saints
Madhya Pradesh

हार्दिक ने साधा शिवराज पर निशाना, कहा- घोटालों की पोल खुलने लगी तो बाबाओं को बना दिया मंत्री

8 अप्रैल 2018

saints organisation are not in favour of cm shivraj singh chauhan decission on 5 saint
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : 5 संतों को राज्य मंत्री बनाए जाने की अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद ने की निंदा

6 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Gandhi slams shivraj singh chauhan over post of minister of state given to baba
India News

शिव 'राज' में कम्प्यूटर बाबा भी 'मंत्री', राहुल बोले- मध्य प्रदेश, कयामत से कयामत तक

5 अप्रैल 2018

Computer Baba
Madhya Pradesh

शिव'राज' में 5 बाबाओं को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा, कांग्रेस के सवाल पर सीएम ने साधी चुप्पी

4 अप्रैल 2018

Poll: raises the retirement age of state employees by Madhya Pradesh government is a political step
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: मध्यप्रदेश सरकार द्वारा कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र बढ़ाना एक राजनीतिक कदम

31 मार्च 2018

Death penalty for those who raped girls aged 12 and below in rajathan
India News

राजस्थान: रेप में दोषी पाए जाने वालों को होगी फांसी की सजा, विधानसभा में बिल पास

9 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.