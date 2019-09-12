शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: wall collapse at a Ganpati pandal in Sagar which injured and took lives of persons

मध्यप्रदेश: सागर में गणपति पंडाल पर गिरी दीवार, दो की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सागर Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 10:19 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले के बमुराकुंज गांव में बुधवार की रात को गणपति पंडाल पर एक दीवार गिर गई। घटना में दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई है जबकि चार घायल हो गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि पंडाल पर जब दीवार गिरी उस समय वहां काफी लोग वहां मौजूद थे। हालांकि घटना की वजह का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।
wall collapse ganpati pandal
