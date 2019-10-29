शहर चुनें

इंदौर: दो कारों के बीच टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, पांच गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 09:01 AM IST
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में मंगलवार तड़के तेजाजी नगर थाना इलाके में स्थित रालामंडल के पास दो कारों की भीषण टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि पांच लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। 
हादसे में मारे जाने वालों में सेना के एक अधिकारी और एक 4 वर्ष का बच्चा भी शामिल हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि टक्कर इतनी तेज हुई थी दोनों कारें बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।


टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि दोनों कारें बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। लोगों को मलबे से निकालने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।
