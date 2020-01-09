शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh Man thrashed in Ashok Nagar on allegations of molesting a woman

महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने पर रिश्तेदारों ने की युवक की पिटाई, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अशोकनगर Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 12:34 PM IST
पुलिस निरीक्षक पीपी मुगदिल
पुलिस निरीक्षक पीपी मुगदिल - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के अशोकनगर में मगरदा कॉलोनी के पास बीच सड़क पर एक युवक की मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ। इसमें एक युवक के साथ लोहे की रॉड और लात घूसों से मारपीट की गई। इस घटना के संबंध में पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और घायल का इलाज किया जा रहा है। 
बताया गया है कि पीटने वाले युवक दोनों सगे भाई है और उनका नाग राधे एवं श्रीपाल प्रजापति हैं। वहीं, जिस युवक की पिटाई की गई है उसका नाम विजय अहिरवार है। विजय पर आरोप है कि वह इन युवकों की किसी महिला रिश्तेदार के साथ छेड़छाड़ करता था। इसलिए इन दोनों युवकों ने पुलिस से शिकायत करने की बजाए खुद ही छेड़छाड़ की सजा देना शुरू कर दिया। 

दोनों युवकों ने विजय को लात घुसों एवं लोहे की सरिया से पिटाई की। इसके बाद विजय थाने पहुंचा और युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने इनमें से एक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि दूसरा अभी भी फरार चल रहा है।  वहीं, एक महिला की शिकायत पर विजय के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 

पुलिस निरीक्षक पीपी मुगदिल ने कहा कि हमने घटना के संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। साथ ही एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंध में जांच जारी है। 


 
