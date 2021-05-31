मध्यप्रदेश: इदौर स्थित कंपनी को मिला ब्लैक फंगस की दवा का लाइसेंस

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-based Modern Laboratories gets licence to manufacture Amphotericin B, the drug used in treatment of black fungus infection.
"We've placed orders for raw materials. We've capacity to make 10,000 vials per day," company chairman Anil Kharia said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wPGVQFWA4B — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021
