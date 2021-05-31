बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   madhya pradesh Indore based company gets black fungus drug license

मध्यप्रदेश: इदौर स्थित कंपनी को मिला ब्लैक फंगस की दवा का लाइसेंस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इदौर Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 31 May 2021 03:40 AM IST
इंदौर की कंपनी को मिला लाइसेंस
इंदौर की कंपनी को मिला लाइसेंस - फोटो : ani
देश के कई राज्यों में ब्लैक फंगस का कहर जारी है। दिनों दिन केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इसी मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर स्थित मॉडर्न लेबोरेटरीज को ब्लैक फंगस संक्रमण के इलाज में इस्तेमाल होने वाली दवा एम्फोटेरिसिन बी बनाने का लाइसेंस मिला है।
कंपनी के अध्यक्ष अनिल खारिया ने कहा कि हमने कच्चे माल के ऑर्डर दे दिए हैं। हमारे पास प्रतिदिन 10000 शीशियां बनाने की क्षमता है। अब माना जा रहा है प्रदेश में दवा की किल्लत दूर होगी।

