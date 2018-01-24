Download App
मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने सरकारों को दलित शब्द इस्तेमाल करने पर लगाई रोक

एजेंसी Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 10:14 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court prohibits governments from using Dalit words
अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति के पक्ष में मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें अपने पत्र-व्यवहार में दलित शब्द का उपयोग न करें क्योंकि संविधान में इसका उल्लेख नहीं है।

ग्वालियर के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मोहनलाल महोर की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायाधीश संजय और अशोक कुमार जोशी की पीठ ने पिछले हफ्ते कहा था कि इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि सरकारी तंत्र को दलित शब्द का उपयोग नहीं करना चाहिए। डॉ मोहन लाल महोर ने याचिका में कहा है कि इस वर्ग से जुड़े लोगों को अनुसूचित जाति अथवा जनजाति के रूप में ही संबोधित किया गया है। ऐसे में सरकारी दस्तावेजों और दूसरी जगहों पर दलित शब्द का इस्तेमाल संविधान के विपरीत किया जा रहा है। 

हाई कोर्ट ने याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए आदेश जारी किए कि दलित शब्द का इस्तेमाल किसी भी सरकारी और गैर सरकारी विभागों में नहीं किया जाए। उसके लिए संविधान में बताए शब्द ही इस्तेमाल में लाए जाएं।
dalit madhya pradesh high court scheduled castes and tribes mp govt

Fodder scam: on Wednesday Verdict in third case involving Lalu Yadav
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: चाईबासा कोषागार मामले में कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला, तीसरे केस में लालू दोषी करार

रांची स्थित विशेष सीबीआई अदालत ने चारा घोटाले के तीसरे मामले में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आरजेडी के अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव को दोषी करार दिया है। साथ ही पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा को भी दोषी ठहराया है।

24 जनवरी 2018

snowfall in Vaishno Devi, Jammu, katra-sanjichhat Chopper service affected due to bad weather
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में नए साल की पहली बर्फबारी, सफेद चादर बिछने से गिरा पारा

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online booking closed in Bihar
Bihar

बिहार में ‘पद्मावत’ की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग बंद

24 जनवरी 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakir Musa poster Display On Walls Surface In North Kashmir
Jammu

उत्तरी कश्मीर में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा कमांडर जाकिर मूसा के पोस्टर लगे

24 जनवरी 2018

fifty thousand candidates registered for up police recruitment
Lucknow

यूपी पुलिस भर्ती को लेकर युवाओं में जोश, पहले ही दिन रिकॉर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन

23 जनवरी 2018

Election Commission ready for one country one election
National

सियासी दल सहमत तो निर्वाचन आयोग ‘एक देश एक चुनाव’ के लिए तैयार

24 जनवरी 2018

Disqualified 8 MLAs re-enter High Court
National

अयोग्य घोषित 8 विधायक फिर पहुंचे हाईकोर्ट, बोले- हमारा पक्ष नहीं सुना गया 

24 जनवरी 2018

subhash chandra bose family members meet yogi adityanath.
Lucknow

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिले नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के परिवारीजन

24 जनवरी 2018

Deputy chief minister dinesh sharma in london.
Lucknow

लंदन में गैस लीक हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम, ट्वीट कर कहा- मैं सुरक्षित

23 जनवरी 2018

Two videos of Pakistan's devastation Release; Ordnance reserves with oil depot destroyed
National

पाकिस्तान की तबाही के दो वीडियो जारी, तेल डिपो समेत हथियार भंडार नेस्तनाबूद

23 जनवरी 2018

सीएम शिवराज ने की ये बड़ी घोषणा, 2 लाख 84 हजार टीचर्स को होगा फायदा

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अस्थायी टीचर्स के पक्ष में बड़ी घोषणा की है। शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अस्थायी टीचर्स के अलग-अलग संवर्गों की शिक्षा विभाग में विलय करने की घोषणा की।

22 जनवरी 2018

madhya pradesh cm shivraj singh chauhan comment on supreme court stay order on film padmawat 3:09

शिवराज सिंह चौहान को नहीं समझ आ रहा ‘पद्मावत’ पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला?

19 जनवरी 2018

Right wing members arrested, stopped from performing Bharat Mata Aarti in Missionary School 3:06

भारत माता की आरती को लेकर एमपी के इस स्कूल में बवाल

17 जनवरी 2018

CM SHIVRAJ SINGH SLAP HIS GUNMAN DURING A ROADSHOW IN SARDARPUR OF MADHYA PRADESH 1:16

VIDEO: जब सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने गुस्से में जड़ दिया अपने बॉडी गार्ड को थप्पड़

17 जनवरी 2018

Girl students allege strip searched by teacher, principal denies allegations 3:23

पैसे चुराने के आरोप में टीचर ने छात्रा के साथ की ये अश्लील हरकत

11 जनवरी 2018

Union Minister Hegde denies with anti-Dalit remark
India News

दलित विरोधी टिप्पणी से केंद्रीय मंत्री हेगड़े का इनकार

22 जनवरी 2018

actor prakash raj targets bjp leader Anant Kumar Hegde on his comments on dalits
India News

कर्नाटक: हेगड़े ने दलितों को दी 'गाली', प्रकाश राज बोले- BJP करे कार्रवाई

21 जनवरी 2018

Dalit family of Una in Gujarat will adopt Buddhism religion
India News

गुजरात में ऊना का पीड़ित दलित परिवार अपनाएगा बौद्ध धर्म

9 जनवरी 2018

The cruel assassination of the underdog
Kaushambi

दलित किशोरी की निर्मम हत्या

5 जनवरी 2018

bhima Koregaon voilence: RSS agenda of samarsata for dalit faces danger situation
India News

कोरेगांव जातीय जंग: भगवा मंसूबों पर फिरा पानी, संघ के समरसता अभियान को झटका 

4 जनवरी 2018

Dalit blame, 15 police officer to lick boots shoes
India News

दलित का आरोप, 15 पुलिस अफसरों ने चटवाए जूते

4 जनवरी 2018

