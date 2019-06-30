शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh : Heavy rain in Indore, water entered in Municipal Corporation Office, Watch Video

मध्यप्रदेश: भारी बारिश के चलते इंदौर नगर निगम में भरा पानी, तालाब बना कार्यालय, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 09:06 PM IST
इंदौर नगर निगम कार्यालय में भरा पानी
इंदौर नगर निगम कार्यालय में भरा पानी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में भारी बारिश हो रही है। बारिश से एक ओर लोगों को गर्मी से तो राहत मिली है, लेकिन इसके चलते कई समस्याएं भी खड़ी हो रही हैं। आज बारिश का पानी इंदौर नगर निगम के कार्यालय में भर गया। कार्यालय में पानी भर जाने के चलते कर्मचारियों को ऐसे ही हालातों में काम करना पड़ा। नगर निगम कार्यालय का हाल बिलकुल तालाब जैसा हो गया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

महीने का पहला सप्ताह किसके लिए भाग्यशाली, क्या कहते हैंं सितारे

30 जून 2019

Cricket News

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया जोर का झटका, आखिरी ओवर में हैट्रिक लेकर रचा इतिहास

29 जून 2019

ट्रेंट बोल्ट
ट्रेंट बोल्ट
ट्रेंट बोल्ट
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया जोर का झटका, आखिरी ओवर में हैट्रिक लेकर रचा इतिहास

29 जून 2019

Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ने इस्लाम के लिए छोड़ी फिल्मी दुनिया, सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ने किया सपोर्ट तो कुछ ने ट्रोल

30 जून 2019

Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim
zaira wasim
zaira wasim
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ने इस्लाम के लिए छोड़ी फिल्मी दुनिया, सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ने किया सपोर्ट तो कुछ ने ट्रोल

30 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सबसे बड़ी गलती कर बैठे धोनी, DRS पर हुई महाचूक

30 जून 2019

jason roy
भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
विराट, हार्दिक
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सबसे बड़ी गलती कर बैठे धोनी, DRS पर हुई महाचूक

30 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ये 5 जांबाज वसूलेंगे अंग्रेजों से दोगुना लगान, जानिए इनकी ताकत और कमजोरी

30 जून 2019

विराट कोहली-एम एस धोनी
विराट कोहली
रोहित शर्मा
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ये 5 जांबाज वसूलेंगे अंग्रेजों से दोगुना लगान, जानिए इनकी ताकत और कमजोरी

30 जून 2019

Bollywood

जेठ की शादी में 'देसी गर्ल' बनी दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, गुलाबी साड़ी पहन लूट ली सारी लाइमलाइट

30 जून 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

जेठ की शादी में 'देसी गर्ल' बनी दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, गुलाबी साड़ी पहन लूट ली सारी लाइमलाइट

30 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh indore rain in indore indore municipal corporation इंदौर नगर निगम
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Blog

जी 20 सम्मेलन का संदेश: अमेरिका के पास अब 'ट्रंप' कार्ड नहीं रहा

29 जून 2019

jony ive
Tech Diary

27 साल बाद एपल को अलविदा कहने वाले जॉनी इवे ने टॉयलेट समेत डिजाइन किए थे अनोखे 5 प्रोडक्ट्स

29 जून 2019

अनिद्रा की बीमारी
Health & Fitness

सावधान! नींद की कमी कर देती है प्रजनन क्षमता को कम

29 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

plan a visit to varanasi tulsi manas mandir
Travel

गंगा की पावन धरती और शिव की नगरी काशी में स्थित है ये भव्य मंदिर, एक बार जरूर करें दर्शन

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बदल रहा है सिनेमा
Bollywood

बदल रहा है सिनेमा: बायोपिक से मोटिवेशन तो फिक्शन से एंटरटेनमेंट

29 जून 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसान नहीं है प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का उत्तर प्रदेश मिशन-2022

30 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर
India News

क्या एनआरसी और नागरिकता छिनने के डर से असम में बढ़ीं आत्महत्याएं?

30 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

100 साल में पांचवीं बार इतना सूखा है जून, अगले महीने अच्छे मानसून की संभावना

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बल्ला चलाते विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय
Madhya Pradesh

आकाश विजयवर्गीय को मिली जमानत, क्रिकेट बैट से की थी अधिकारी की पिटाई

बुधवार को इंदौर-3 विधानसभा सीट से पहली बार विधायक चुने गए आकाश विजयवर्गीय ने जर्जर मकान को ढहाने पहुंचे निगम अधिकारी की बल्ले से पिटाई कर दी थी।

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
इदौर में लगे 'सैल्यूट आकाशजी' के पोस्टर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में लगे 'सैल्यूट आकाशजी' के पोस्टर, चोटिल नगर निगम अधिकारी आईसीयू में

28 जून 2019

बल्ला चलाते विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय
Madhya Pradesh

विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय का अपराध साबित हुआ तो हो सकती है सात साल की जेल

28 जून 2019

बल्ला चलाते विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में विधायक ने निगम कर्मी को बल्ले से पीटा, कोर्ट ने सात जुलाई तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

26 जून 2019

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (वायरल तस्वीर)
Madhya Pradesh

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने 25 साल पहले पुलिस अधिकारी पर ताना था जूता, तस्वीर वायरल

28 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

लोकसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस की हार के बाद इस्तीफा देना चाहते थे कमलनाथ

28 जून 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

बल्ला मैच की जीत का प्रतीक होना चाहिए, प्रजातंत्र की हार का नहीं: कमलनाथ

29 जून 2019

फायरिंग करता युवक
Madhya Pradesh

आकाश विजयवर्गीय के कार्यालय के सामने हर्ष फायर से विवाद, कांग्रेस ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

30 जून 2019

आकाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के 'बल्लेबाज' बेटे की गिरफ्तारी पर सीएम कमलनाथ ने पुलिस को दी बधाई

28 जून 2019

आकाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

11 जुलाई तक जेल की हवा खाएंगे 'बल्लेबाज' विधायक, कोर्ट ने रद्द की जमानत याचिका

27 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

भारी बारिश के चलते इंदौर नगर निगम में भरा पानी

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में भारी बारिश के कारण नगर निगम कार्यालय में पानी घुस गया।

30 जून 2019

बारिश 1:06

महाराष्ट्र के जालाना में भारी बारिश, देखते ही देखते बह गई सड़क

30 जून 2019

तेलंगाना 1:30

महिला पुलिस अधिकारी पर लाठी-डंडों से खौफनाक हमला, टीआरएस के समर्थकों पर हमले का आरोप

30 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:34

इमामबाड़ा में शॉर्ट्स हुए बैन, इन मंदिरों में भी है जींस पहनने पर पाबंदी

30 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 14:16

आनंद कुमार ने कहा- किसी से नहीं ली आर्थिक मदद, ऐसे उठाते हैं ‘सुपर 30’ के बच्चों का खर्चा

30 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज सरकार में पौधरोपण के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की खुली पोल, वन मंत्री ने बताई हकीकत

27 जून 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश कैबिनेट का सामान्य वर्ग को बड़ा तोहफा, नौकरी-शिक्षा में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण प्रस्ताव मंजूर

26 जून 2019

बल्ले से मारपीट करता विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

विधायक की मारपीट का मामला गरमाया, समर्थक ने की आत्मदाह की कोशिश, भाजपा बनाएगी रणनीति

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

दो बच्चों के बीच लड़ाई, पुलिस ने 6 साल के बच्चे पर दर्ज की एफआईआर

28 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में अब गोरक्षा के नाम पर हिंसा करने वालों को होगी पांच साल की जेल, लगेगा भारी जुर्माना

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इनामी बदमाश रौनक गुर्जर की पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़, गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.