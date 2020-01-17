मध्यप्रदेश : रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी को पांच साल की जेल

Madhya Pradesh: A local Court yesterday sentenced five years of imprisonment to former IPS officer Rajendra Chaturvedi for taking bribe for recruiting of jail wardens when he was the additional director general (prisons). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakhs on him.— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
मकर संक्रांति के अवसर पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय एक सथ दिखाई दिए।
15 जनवरी 2020