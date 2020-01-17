शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh : five year imprisonment to former IPS officer Rajendra Chaturvedi for taking bribe

मध्यप्रदेश : रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी को पांच साल की जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 03:21 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
मध्यप्रदेश की एक स्थानीय अदालत ने गुरुवार को पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी को अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक (जेल) रहते हुए जेल वार्डन की नियुक्ति में रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पांच साल कैद की सजा सुनाई। अदालत ने चतुर्वेदी पर 8.75 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया। 
madhya pradesh bribe rajendra chaturvedi ips imprisonment
Dead Bodies Rescue After Six People of Two Families Killed During Car Fell into Ditch in devprayag
Dehradun

कोहरा और नींद बनी काल, पलक झपकते ही खत्म हो गई दो परिवारों के छह लोगों की जिंदगी, तस्वीरें... 

16 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
India News

एक अरब डॉलर का निवेश कर भारत पर कोई अहसान नहीं कर रही अमेजन : पीयूष गोयल

16 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी (file photo)
India News

दविंदर को कौन दे रहा था संरक्षण, पीएम और गृह मंत्री खामोश क्यों हैं: राहुल गांधी  

16 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ ब्रू शरणार्थियों के प्रतिनिधि
India News

ब्रू-रियांग शरणार्थियों पर बड़ा एलान, मिलेगा प्लॉट, 4 लाख की एफडी और हर महीने 5 हजार रुपये

16 जनवरी 2020

Raveesh Kumar, MEA
India News

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर चीन ले सबक... एससीओ के लिए पाक को भी बुलाएंगे: विदेश मंत्रालय

16 जनवरी 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी अब भी हो सकते हैं कॉन्ट्रैक्ट में शामिल, बस पूरी करनी होगी यह शर्त

16 जनवरी 2020

अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन हाजी मस्तान का दत्तक पुत्र सुंदर शेखर
India News

हाजी मस्तान के बेटे ने कहा- करीम लाला से मिली थीं इंदिरा, मेरे पिता और बाल ठाकरे दोस्त थे

16 जनवरी 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

...तो इस वजह से BCCI की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से बाहर हुए MS Dhoni, वजह आई सामने

16 जनवरी 2020

