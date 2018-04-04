मध्यप्रदेशः ग्वालियर, मुरैना और भिंड में आज भी जारी रहेगा कर्फ्यू, 50 गिरफ्तार 

Madhya Pradesh: Curfew to remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena, to be relaxed only between 10 am and 12 noon.— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
Madhya Pradesh: 50 people were arrested for pelting stones at a police party in Morena yesterday— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस की टीम ने आईएसआई के इशारे पर पंजाब में माहौल खराब करने की एक बड़ी साजिश का भंडाफोड़ कर चार सदस्यों को काबू कर लिया है।
4 अप्रैल 2018