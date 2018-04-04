शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: Curfew to remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena

मध्यप्रदेशः ग्वालियर, मुरैना और भिंड में आज भी जारी रहेगा कर्फ्यू, 50 गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:21 AM IST
Curfew
Curfew
देशभर में सोमवार (2 अप्रैल) को आयोजित भारत बंद के चलते मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर, मुरैना, भिंड और चंबल के कई स्थानों से हिंसा की खबरें सामने आई। मध्यप्रदेश के कई जिलों में हालात अभी भी सामान्य नहीं हुए हैं। जिसे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने राज्य के ग्वालियर, मुरैना और भिंड में बुधवार को भी कर्फ्यू जारी रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
जानकारी के मुताबिक हिंसा प्रभावित इन जिलों में सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक कर्फ्यू को हटा लिया जाएगा। हालांकि ग्वालियर में इंटरनेट सेवाओं को आज बहाल कर दिया गया है। लेकिन मुरैना और भिंड में ऐतिहातन आज भी इंटरनेट सेवाएं बाधित रहेंगी। वहीं मगंलवार देश शाम मुरैना में एक पुलिस टुकड़ी पर पत्थरबाजी करने के आरोप में 50 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी-एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के विरोध में देशभर में 2 अप्रैल को दलितों के भारत बंद के चलते कई राज्यों में लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। इस दौरान विरोध प्रदर्शन ने हिंसा का रूप ले लिया, जिसमें अब तक 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है।

इस बीच मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर, मुरैना, भिंड और चंबल के कई स्थानों में हुई हिंसात्मक घटनाओं की तस्वीर सामने आई। जिसमें 8 लोगों की मौत हुई हैं। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कई स्थानों में रोड़वेज बसों, स्कूली वाहनों और बाइक को आग के हवाले कर दिया था। 
 

 

 
bharat bandh supreme court violent protest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Ranbir
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह से शादी से पहले एक्स लवर संग हुस्न के जलवे बिखेरेंगी दीपिका, सबूत भी देख लो

4 अप्रैल 2018

Action stunts of Salman Khan in Race 3 will steal your heart, watch Video
Bollywood

VIDEO: जबरदस्त एक्शन से भरपूर है 'रेस 3', सलमान के फैंस स्टंट देखते ही हो जाएंगे दीवाने

4 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha will sing rap song in this big project
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में रेखा करेगी कुछ ऐसा जो आजतक नहीं हुआ, गाएंगी रैप सॉन्ग

4 अप्रैल 2018

HONEYMOON
Television

एक बेटी का पिता है ये एक्टर, अब 10 साल के बेटे की मां संग बाली में मना रहा हनीमून, देखिए PHOTOS

4 अप्रैल 2018

Sunil Grover new comedy show first look out, Shilpa Shinde shares on Instagram
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा से अलग होने के बाद सुनील ग्रोवर के शो का फर्स्ट लुक आउट, शिल्पा शिंदे ने किया शेयर

4 अप्रैल 2018

Harshwardhan Kapoor spotted with Pooja Bedi daughter Alia outside restaurant
Bollywood

इस बिंदास एक्ट्रेस की बेटी संग स्पॉट हुए अनिल कपूर के बेटे, सैफ की बेटी संग भी जुड़ा था नाम

4 अप्रैल 2018

kumar mangalam birla, shweta nanda, naveen jindal
Weird Stories

ये हैं देश के अरबपतियों की 5 बेटियां, जानें किस घराने से रखती हैं ताल्लुक, कितनी हो चुकी इनकी उम्र

4 अप्रैल 2018

Dog bites actress Prachi Tehlan on the sets of Ikyawaan
Television

'दिया और बाती' एक्ट्रेस को शूटिंग के दौरान कुत्ते ने काटा, आनन-फानन में लगे इतने इंजेक्शन

4 अप्रैल 2018

here is truth about sanjay leela bhansali and janhvi kapoor meeting
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर और संजय लीला भंसाली की मुलाकात का असली सच आया सामने, जानना चाहेंगे

4 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद आधी रात तक बिग बी को करना पड़ रहा है काम,बोल पड़े, 'और कितना काम करवाओगे'

4 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

ISI conspiracy riots in Punjab, Counter intelligence Team arrested four member
Chandigarh

ISI के इशारे पर पंजाब में दंगा भड़काने की रची जा रही थी साजिश, 4 गिरफ्तार

काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस की टीम ने आईएसआई के इशारे पर पंजाब में माहौल खराब करने की एक बड़ी साजिश का भंडाफोड़ कर चार सदस्यों को काबू कर लिया है।

4 अप्रैल 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव का आरोप, भाजपा शासन में सबसे ज्यादा तोड़ी जा रही आंबेडकर प्रतिमाएं

3 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर अखिलेश का बड़ा बयान, कहा-'मोहभंग की सजा दी जा रही है'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar
Bihar

पासवान समुदाय को महादलित का दर्जा दे सकते हैं नीतीश, बिहार में अब कोई नहीं रहेगा दलित

4 अप्रैल 2018

एसडीआरएफ
Lucknow

भगवा रंग में नजर आएगी एसडीआरएफ की टोली, वर्दी के रंग को लेकर अफसर ने दिए ये तर्क

4 अप्रैल 2018

Hoardings at traffic signal in Delhi written Kejriwal turn not allowed by MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi NCR

विरोधी नेताओं से माफी मांगने पर दिल्ली में लगे 'केजरीवाल टर्न नॉट अलाउड' लिखे होर्डिंग्स

4 अप्रैल 2018

भासपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरविंद राजभर
Varanasi

कैबिनेट मंत्री मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर के बेटे और भाजपा नेता में मारपीट

3 अप्रैल 2018

Zimbabwe origin woman arrested with drugs of 150 million from Airport
Delhi NCR

IGI एयरपोर्ट से 15 करोड़ के ड्रग्स के साथ विदेशी मूल की महिला गिरफ्तार

4 अप्रैल 2018

मृतक का परिवार
Bihar

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का शव लेने से परिवार का इंकार, सरकार के सामने रखी यह शर्त

3 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

भारत बंद पर बोलीं मायावती, 'जातिवादी तत्वों ने भड़काई हिंसा'

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

भारत बंद: देखिए हिंसा में गई कितने लोगों की जान, कहां रहा सबसे ज्यादा असर

मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर और भिंड में दो-दो एवं मुरैना व डबरा में एक-एक व्यक्ति की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई। यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर और फिरोजाबाद में एक-एक, राजस्थान के अलवर में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।इस 'महाभारत' में भीड़ कुल 11 लोग भीड़ की भेंट चढ़ गए

2 अप्रैल 2018

फायरिंग 3:08

VIDEO: दलितों की लड़ाई में भीड़ ने उठाई बंदूक!

2 अप्रैल 2018

मध्य प्रदेश 2:34

छेड़छाड़ से परेशान थी लड़की, उठाया ये खतरनाक कदम

1 अप्रैल 2018

बिल्डिंग 2:27

एक झटके में ऐसे ढह गई चार मंजिला इमारत, दिल दहला देगा ये CCTV फुटेज

1 अप्रैल 2018

इंदौर 1:26

VIDEO: इंदौर में ढही होटल की इमारत, 10 की मौत

1 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

bharat bandh
Madhya Pradesh

एससी-एसटी एक्ट: MP के 3 जिलों में कर्फ्यू के बावजूद तनाव बरकरार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 8 हुई

3 अप्रैल 2018

firing
Madhya Pradesh

MP: भारत बंद के दौरान खुलेआम फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat bandh
India News

एससी/एसटी आंदोलन के चलते 100 ट्रेनें प्रभावित

3 अप्रैल 2018

दलित विरोध प्रदर्शन
Madhya Pradesh

SC/ST एक्ट: मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री के घर पर हुआ पथराव, राज्य में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ी

3 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh
India News

ग्वालियर, मुरैना में आज भी कर्फ्यू, यूपी के मेरठ सहित कई शहरों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat bandh: Delhi based researcher Said, Protesters were throwing stones and laughing
India News

भारत बंद: 'मुंह पर नीला रंग पोतकर वो पत्थर फेंक रहे थे और हंस रहे थे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.