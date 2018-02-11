अपना शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: BJP नेता ने आर्मी जवान को गोली मारी, आपसी रंजिश बना कारण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरैना Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:06 PM IST
madhya pradesh: BJP leader nitu tomar shot fire at army jawan in morena
मध्यप्रदेश के मुरैना में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एक नेता ने जवान पर फायरिंग की है। हमले में घायल होने वाले जवान का नाम अंशु तोमर है, जिसे बीजेपी नेता नीतू तोमर ने गोली मारी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक जवान अंशु का नीतू तोमर का पुराना विवाद चल रहा था।

बताया जा रहा है कि जवान को नजदीक के अस्पताल में दाखिल करवा दिया गया है, लेकिन उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।



 
