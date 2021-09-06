बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: A farmer from Bhopal has grown red ladyfinger in the garden, says it is sold 5 to 7 times more expensive in the mall

मध्यप्रदेश : भोपाल के एक किसान ने बगीचे में उगाई लाल भिंडी, कहा- मॉल में बिकती है 5 से 7 गुना महंगी

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 06 Sep 2021 01:46 AM IST
विज्ञापन
लाल भिंडी
लाल भिंडी - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के एक किसान मिश्रीलाल राजपूत अपने बगीचे में लाल भिंडी उगाई। उन्होंने दावा करते हुए कहा कि यह आम भिंडी से 5-7 गुना महंगा है। कुछ मॉल में यह 75-80 रुपये से 300-400 रुपये प्रति 250 ग्राम/500 ग्राम बिक रहा है।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh bhopal madhya pradesh news misrilal rajput a bhopal farmer red ladyfinger
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

तालिबान
World

क्रूरता: तालिबान ने गर्भवती महिला पुलिसकर्मी को बच्चों के सामने मार डाला, चेहरा भी किया क्षत-विक्षत

6 सितंबर 2021

शिव मंदिर पर गिरी आकाशीय बिजली।
Chandigarh

शिव मंदिर पर गिरी आकाशीय बिजली: फर्श पर बना त्रिशूल देख सभी हैरान, बोले- बड़ा संकट टला

6 सितंबर 2021

बबलू पहलवान, बेटी नेहा और हत्यारोपी बेटा।
Chandigarh

कई खुलासे: समलैंगिक रिश्ते, लिंग परिवर्तन की चाहत...मना करने पर मम्मी-पापा, बहन व नानी को मार डाला

6 सितंबर 2021

kisan Mahapanchayat in muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar

किसान महापंचायत: हालात बेकाबू, सिर पर टोपी... हाथ में झंडा, हर तरफ थी सिर्फ एक ही मांग

6 सितंबर 2021

रोरी बर्न्स और हसीब हमीद
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: भारत की पकड़ मजबूत, इंग्लैंड जीत से 291 रन दूर, चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म

6 सितंबर 2021

राष्ट्रपति अल्फा कोंडे
World

गिनी में सैन्य तख्तापलट: राष्ट्रपति अल्फा कोंडे सैनिक हिरासत में, सरकार को भंग करने की घोषणा

6 सितंबर 2021

सैटेलाइट एयरबेस
India News

चुनौती: पाकिस्तान ने भारत और अफगान सीमाओं के पास सक्रिय किए सैटेलाइट एयरबेस, भारतीय एजेंसियां अलर्ट

5 सितंबर 2021

भारत में अगले तीन दिन में मौसम बदलने के आसार।
India News

मौसम अनुमान: उत्तर भारत में इस तारीख से गरज सकते हैं बादल, भारी बारिश की संभावना, गोवा में हाई-अलर्ट

5 सितंबर 2021

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में भारत के गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट
Other Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: भारत ने पैरालंपिक खेलों में लिखी कामयाबी की नई इबारत, इन नौ उपलब्धियों के साथ लहराया तिरंगा

5 सितंबर 2021

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक
Other Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: पैरालंपिक खेलों में भारत की दिखी ताकत, पांच स्वर्ण के साथ जीते रिकॉर्ड 19 मेडल, जानें पदक तालिका की स्थिति

5 सितंबर 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited