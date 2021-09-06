मध्यप्रदेश : भोपाल के एक किसान ने बगीचे में उगाई लाल भिंडी, कहा- मॉल में बिकती है 5 से 7 गुना महंगी

Madhya Pradesh | Misrilal Rajput, a Bhopal-based farmer, grows red okra (ladyfinger) in his garden.
"This is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It's being sold at Rs 75-80 to Rs 300-400 per 250 gm/500 gm in some malls," he says pic.twitter.com/rI9ZnDWXUm— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021
