मध्यप्रदेश: विभिन्न जिलों में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 12 लोगों की मौत, सीएम ने जताया शोक

I'm saddened by the news of the untimely death of 12 precious lives due to lightning in various districts of the state. I pray to God to give peace to their souls & strength to their families: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/HJ2DQzunNP— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
