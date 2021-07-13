बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: 12 people died due to lightning in various districts, CM paid tribute

मध्यप्रदेश: विभिन्न जिलों में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 12 लोगों की मौत, सीएम ने जताया शोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 13 Jul 2021 01:06 AM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान, मुख्यमंत्री, मध्यप्रदेश
शिवराज सिंह चौहान, मुख्यमंत्री, मध्यप्रदेश - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में अचानक आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा, मैं ईश्वर से उनकी आत्मा को शांति और उनके परिवारों को शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।
