शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Lokayukta raided several location of assistant excise commissioner alok khare

मध्यप्रदेश: सहायक आबकारी आयुक्त आलोक खरे के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त का छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 08:40 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
लोकायुक्त सहायक आबकारी विभाग आलोक खरे के कई ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। उनपर आय से अधिक संपत्ति होने का आरोप है। उनके भोपाल, इंदौर, रायसेन, छतरपुर और अन्य ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सलमान हैदर के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त की छापेमारी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम अधिकारी के ठिकानों पर छापे, बेहिसाब संपत्ति का खुलासा

8 जुलाई 2019

सहायक वाणिज्यिक कर अधिकारी के घर छापा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में वाणिज्यिकर अफसर के घर और फार्महाउस पर लोकायुक्त का छापा, दो किलो सोना मिला

21 मई 2019

लोकायुक्त पुलिस
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर विकास प्राधिकरण के सब इंजीनियर के नौ ठिकानों पर छापा, 25 लाख नकदी और दो किलो सोना बरामद

4 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के लोकायुक्त ने आयकर के छापों की जानकारियां साझा करने से किया इनकार

14 अप्रैल 2019

Lokayukta police seized property worth more than 2 crores on raided forest department's house
India News

मध्यप्रदेश : लोकायुक्त पुलिस का वन विभाग अफसर के घर छापा, दो करोड़ से ज्यादा की संपत्ति जब्त

23 दिसंबर 2018

Raid
Madhya Pradesh

वन विभाग रेंजर के घर छापेमारी में मिली 5 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की संपत्ति

30 अगस्त 2018

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
lokayukta police assistant commissioner disproportionate assets
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Royal Wedding Haridwar: Rewa Princess Mohena singh and Suyash Marriage Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक दूजे के हुए सुयश और रीवा की राजकुमारी मोहिना, तस्वीरों में देखिए भव्य समारोह

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

अध्यक्ष बनने से पहले गांगुली ने ICC पर साधा निशाना, 'भारत को अपने हिस्से का भी पूरा पैसा नहीं मिलता'

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

ICC ने सुपर ओवर के नियम में किया बड़ा बदलाव, वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में हुई थी जमकर आलोचना

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के साथ काम करने से रणवीर सिंह ने किया इंकार, क्या गुस्से में हैं एक्ट्रेस?

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ऋचा चड्ढा
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर रिचा चड्ढा का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बोलीं- उस आदमी ने मुझे टच करते...

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पराकला प्रभाकर
India News

मंदी पर घर में ही घिरी मोदी सरकार, वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण के पति ने अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

हाेमगार्ड
Lucknow

एक झटके में समाप्त कर दी गई 25 हजार होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी, पुलिस विभाग में दे रहे सेवाएं

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Abhijit Banerjee
India News

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी की मां बोलीं- बेटे-बहू ने कर दिया गर्व से सिर ऊंचा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मायावती बोलीं, बाबासाहब आंबेडकर ने मरने से पहले किया था धर्म परिवर्तन, मैं भी करूंगी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक
Jammu

कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों ने सेब से लदे ट्रक को लगाई आग, ड्राइवर को मारी गोली

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त गाड़ी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, राष्ट्रीय स्तर के चार हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत

मध्यप्रदेश के होशंगाबाद में एक कार दुर्घटना में चार राष्ट्रीय स्तर के हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत हो गई है। वह इस भीषण दुर्घटना में तीन लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
imarti devi
Madhya Pradesh

हनीट्रैप पर बोलीं मंत्री इमरती देवी- महिला की गलती के बाद ही पुरुष करता है गलती

14 अक्टूबर 2019

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

अपनी ही सरकार के विरोध में उतरे सिंधिया, कहा- कर्जमाफी पर पूरा नहीं हुआ वादा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रज्ञा पालीवाल
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः थाईलैंड गई छतरपुर की युवती की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत, शव लाने में हो रही दिक्कत

10 अक्टूबर 2019

उमंग सिंघार
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: 450 करोड़ के पौधारोपण घोटाले की जांच करेगी ईओडब्ल्यू, शिवराज भी जांच के घेरे में

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : महिला प्रोफेसर ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, नौ महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, चार गिरफ्तार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय ने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ से कहा, सच्चे गौ-भक्त बनने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

11 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

कानों देखीः वसुंधरा को निपटाने में जुटी टीम शाह, सीएम गहलोत ने ली राहत की सांस

9 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का केस वापस लेने को स्कूल प्रशासन ने बनाया दबाव, पिता ने की खुदकुशी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए आरबीआई ने पीएमसी बैंक पर लगी पाबंदियों के बीच ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। पीएमसी ग्राहक अब खाते से 25 हजार के बजाय 40 हजार रुपये तक निकाल सकेंगे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:01

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आलिया से करीना की भाभी बनने के सवाल से लेकर नोरा के वीडियो तक, पांच खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

डूबना(सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः देवास में तालाब में डूबने से पांच बच्चों की दर्दनाक मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कहा- जो 15 सालों में नहीं कर पाई, 15 महीने में करेंगे

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: मंदसौर में विश्व हिंदू परिषद कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या 

9 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा विधायक राहुल सिंह लोधी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: उमा भारती के भतीजे राहुल लोधी की कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, तीन की मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

जल्द होगा कमलनाथ मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार, विभागों में भी हो सकता है फेरबदल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

firing
Madhya Pradesh

बजरंग दल और वीएचपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किए हर्ष फायरिंग, 150 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited