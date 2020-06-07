जबलपुर में टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारियों और वकीलों के बीच झड़प, कई घायल

Madhya Pradesh: A clash broke out between some lawyers & employees of Barela toll plaza in Jabalpur y'day over the issuing of ticket. Barela Police Station SHO, Sushil Chouhan says, "We came here upon receiving info. Both the parties have received injuries. Action will be taken." pic.twitter.com/eFGkfayTGB— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.