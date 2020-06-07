शहर चुनें
जबलपुर में टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारियों और वकीलों के बीच झड़प, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जबलपुर। Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 05:52 AM IST
जबलपुर में एक टोल प्लाजा पर कुछ वकीलों और कर्मचारियों के बीच झड़प हो गई।
जबलपुर में एक टोल प्लाजा पर कुछ वकीलों और कर्मचारियों के बीच झड़प हो गई। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में जबलपुर में शनिवार रात कुछ वकीलों और एक टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारियों की टोल शुल्क चुकाने को लेकर भिड़ंत होने का मामला सामने आया है। इस दौरान हुई हाथापाई में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
स्थानीय एसएचओ सुशील चौहान ने बताया कि रात में टोल टिकट जारी करने को लेकर कुछ वकीलों और टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारियों के बीच झड़प हो गई थी। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया। दोनों ही पक्षों के लोगों को चोटें आई हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
jabalpur clash toll plaza

