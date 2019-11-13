इंदौर: अयोध्या मामले पर विवादित पोस्ट करने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालने के मामले में एक वयक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जितेंद्र चौहान नाम के युवक ने फेसबुक पर भड़काऊ पोस्ट डाली। पुलिस ने जानकारी मिलने पर उस युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

Indore: Police has arrested a man named Jitendra Chauhan on charges of writing an inciting post on Facebook after Ayodhya land verdict. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qiFrqm5yl0