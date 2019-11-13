शहर चुनें

इंदौर: अयोध्या मामले पर विवादित पोस्ट करने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 08:03 PM IST
जितेंद्र चौहान
जितेंद्र चौहान - फोटो : ANI
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालने के मामले में एक वयक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जितेंद्र चौहान नाम के युवक ने फेसबुक पर भड़काऊ पोस्ट डाली। पुलिस ने जानकारी मिलने पर उस युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
 
