बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Human trafficking case: Attempt made to sell 15-year-old minor girl in Madhya Pradesh, 5 people and a woman arrested

मानव तस्करी मामला : मध्यप्रदेश में 15 साल की नाबालिग लड़की को की गई बेचने की कोशिश, महिला समेत 5 लोग गिरफ्तार

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Fri, 20 Aug 2021 02:06 AM IST
विज्ञापन
धार जिला एसपी
धार जिला एसपी - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के धार जिले में मानव तस्करी का एक मामला सामने आया। धार जिले के एसपी ने बताया कि भोपाल की एक 15 साल की नाबालिग लड़की को पीथमपुर में बेचकर उसका गलत इस्तेमाल करने की कोशिश की गई। इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसमें एक महिला भी शामिल है। पुलिस द्वारा जांच जारी है।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh bhopal human trafficking case minor girl mp police dhar police mp news
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन
World

विफलता: अफगानिस्तान पर वो वादे, जिन्हें निभाने में नाकाम हुए बाइडन, अब विपक्ष से लेकर साथी देशों ने भी घेरा

19 अगस्त 2021

काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर बेकाबू हो गए हालात
World

अफगानिस्तान: विमान से गिरने वालों में एक था डॉक्टर तो दूसरा था 17 साल का नौजवान, जिस घर की छत पर गिरे वहां का मंजर

19 अगस्त 2021

मुल्ला गनी बरादर इस्लामाबाद में पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी के साथ
India News

तालिबानी मायाजाल: 'आधा तीतर आधा बटेर' के चक्कर में 'पड़ोसी' भूल रहा है कि यूएस की खुफिया उड़ान का वक्त खत्म

19 अगस्त 2021

पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाला बालक
Agra

हैरतअंगेज: पुनर्जन्म की यादें लेकर 'अपने' घर पहुंचा लड़का, मौत का कारण बताया तो छलक पड़ीं मां-बाप की आंखें

19 अगस्त 2021

जाकी अनवारी
Football

दुखद: नहीं रहे अफगानी फुटबॉलर जाकी अनवारी, अमेरिकी विमान से गिरने के चलते हुई मौत

19 अगस्त 2021

महविश हयात
Bollywood

Mehwish Hayat: पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस महविश हयात की ब्रा के रंग को लेकर छिड़ी बहस, तंग आकर बोलीं- 'अल्लाह के लिए ऐसा...'

19 अगस्त 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन
Television

KBC 13: हॉट सीट पर पहुंचने के लिए इस बार रफ्तार के साथ दिमाग का नया इम्तिहान, सोमवार से खेला होबे

19 अगस्त 2021

कोरोना के कारण मौत के मामले (सांकेतिक)
Health & Fitness

जानना जरूरी: दूसरी लहर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, सामने आई यह बात

19 अगस्त 2021

हामिद करजई
Blog

कुरुक्षेत्र: मुल्क को अंधेरी सुरंग से निकालने में जुटे धरती पुत्र करजई! उनकी यह युक्ति ही बचा सकती है अफगानिस्तान को गृह युद्ध से

19 अगस्त 2021

तालिबान ने चार दिन पहले ही अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में स्थित राष्ट्रपति के पैलेस पर कब्जा कर लिया था।
World

घोषणा: तालिबान ने किया अफगानिस्तान के इस्लामिक अमीरात के गठन का एलान, कहा- ये देश नहीं बनेगा लोकतंत्र

19 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited