मध्यप्रदेश : सामूहिक भोज के बाद ग्वालियर के बामोर गांव में 40 लोग बीमार , चार अस्पताल में भर्ती

Madhya Pradesh: 40 people fell ill after consuming food at public gathering in Bamor village, Gwalior— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021
"4 persons shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They're stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. Team will conduct survey in village," says CMHO, Gwalior pic.twitter.com/ywrpaNdCJ8
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.