मध्यप्रदेश: इंदौर के शंकर बाग इलाके की फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दमकल की 15 गाड़ियों ने बुझाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 10:16 AM IST
इंदौर में एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई
इंदौर में एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर के शंकर बाग इलाके में रविवार रात एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। घटना में फिलहाल किसी के घायल होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 15 से अधिक दमकल की गाड़ियों की मदद से आग बुझाई गई।
city & states madhya pradesh fire engines factory indore

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

