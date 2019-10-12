मध्य प्रदेश: 450 करोड़ के पौधारोपण घोटाले की जांच करेगी ईओडब्ल्यू, शिवराज भी जांच के घेरे में

Umang Singhar, Cabinet Minister of Forest, Madhya Pradesh): Prima facie, plantation drive (under Shivaraj Singh's government) appears to be a scam worth Rs 450 crore. Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has been asked to probe the matter (11.10) pic.twitter.com/xNwdB0EuzB— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब कांग्रेस के अंदर ही कर्जमाफी को लेकर सवाल उठे हों। इससे पहले राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह के भाई लक्ष्मण सिंह भी कमलनाथ सरकार की इस योजना पर सवाल उठा चुके हैं।
11 अक्टूबर 2019