शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   EOW will investigate 450 crore plantation scam in madhya pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: 450 करोड़ के पौधारोपण घोटाले की जांच करेगी ईओडब्ल्यू, शिवराज भी जांच के घेरे में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 06:21 PM IST
उमंग सिंघार
उमंग सिंघार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश में शिवराज सरकार के कार्यकाल में नर्मदा पौधारोपण घोटाले से जुड़ा मामला फिर से सुर्खियों में है। इस घोटाले का आरोप पूर्ववर्ती सरकार पर लगाते हुए वन मंत्री उमंग सिंघार ने मामले की जांच आर्थिक अपराध ब्यूरो (ईओडब्ल्यू) को सौंप दी है। 
विज्ञापन
 

नर्मदा पौधारोपण घोटाले में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, तत्कालीन वन मंत्री गौरीशंकर शेजवार और अन्य अधिकारियों के नाम भी जांच के घेरे में है। 

बता दें कि नर्मदा कछार में दो जुलाई, 2017 को एक दिन में सात करोड़ 10 लाख से ज्यादा पौधों के रोपण का दावा किया गया था।

कांग्रेस की सरकार आने के बाद जब वर्तमान वन मंत्री उमंग सिंघार ने बैतूल जिले के जंगलों का जायजा लिया तो पता चला कि जहां 15 हजार 526 पौधे रोपित किए गए थे, वहां मौके पर मात्र 15 फीसदी पौधे ही हैं और गड्ढे महज 9000 ही मिले थे। 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: ई-टेंडर घोटाले में भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा के दो सहयोगी गिरफ्तार

27 जुलाई 2019

सीबीआई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

यूपी: मध्यप्रदेश में हुए व्यापम घोटाले के आरोपी को सीबीआई ने कन्नौज से दबोचा

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर : फिल्म 'स्पेशल-26' की तरह फर्जी आयकर विभाग बनाकर 70 लाख की ठगी

24 अप्रैल 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल ई-टेंडर घोटाला : डाटा से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में ओएसडी नंद कुमार गिरफ्तार

14 अप्रैल 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
shivraj singh chauhan madhya pradesh bhopal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, दक्षिण अफ्रीका 275 पर ऑलआउट तो भारत को 326 रन की बढ़त

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Akshay Kumar and Neetu Chandra
Bollywood

14 साल पहले इस अभिनेत्री ने अक्षय कुमार के साथ किया था डेब्यू, अब जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
The Sky is Pink and war film
Bollywood

पहले दिन ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' के आगे कमजोर पड़ी प्रियंका की 'द स्काई इज पिंक', जानें कलेक्शन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल
Bizarre News

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल, जिसे 1300 साल से चला रहा है एक ही परिवार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी दिल्ली तो जिनपिंग नेपाल के लिए हुए रवाना
India News

भारत दौरे के बाद नेपाल रवाना हुए चीनी राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग, पीएम मोदी भी लौटे दिल्ली

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
खुद को पीएम मोदी की भतीजी बताने वाली महिला दमयंती बेन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ऑटो से उतरते ही छीना महिला से बैग, खुद को बता रही पीएम मोदी की भतीजी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन ने रचा इतिहास, दोहरा शतक ठोकते ही बनाए ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड

12 अक्टूबर 2019

आधी रात को हुई शादी
Gorakhpur

जब आधी रात को मंदिर का पट खुलवा कर एसडीएम ने की शादी, हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

मेट्रो सेटेशन में आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महानगर की चकाचौंध से हार रहे युवा, पांच महीने में आठ लोगों ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर दी जान

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपा मलिक, मानसी जोशी
Bollywood

केबीसी 11: शो में पहुंचीं ये दो खिलाड़ी क्रिकेट से जुड़े सवाल पर फंसी, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

अपनी ही सरकार के विरोध में उतरे सिंधिया, कहा- कर्जमाफी पर पूरा नहीं हुआ वादा

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब कांग्रेस के अंदर ही कर्जमाफी को लेकर सवाल उठे हों। इससे पहले राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह के भाई लक्ष्मण सिंह भी कमलनाथ सरकार की इस योजना पर सवाल उठा चुके हैं।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रज्ञा पालीवाल
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः थाईलैंड गई छतरपुर की युवती की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत, शव लाने में हो रही दिक्कत

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : महिला प्रोफेसर ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, नौ महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय ने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ से कहा, सच्चे गौ-भक्त बनने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, चार गिरफ्तार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

कानों देखीः वसुंधरा को निपटाने में जुटी टीम शाह, सीएम गहलोत ने ली राहत की सांस

9 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कहा- जो 15 सालों में नहीं कर पाई, 15 महीने में करेंगे

10 अक्टूबर 2019

डूबना(सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः देवास में तालाब में डूबने से पांच बच्चों की दर्दनाक मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

उमा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः उमा भारती के विधायक भतीजे ने कार से तीन को कुचला, दो की मौत, एफआईआर दर्ज

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: मंदसौर में विश्व हिंदू परिषद कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या 

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी-जिनपिंग को दीं कई खास चीजें, पेंटिंग और कांजीवरम शॉल भी शामिल

पीएम मोदी ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग को कई तोहफे दिए। इन तोहफों में तंजावुर की पेंटिंग के साथ कई बेशकीमती चीजें शामिल थीं। यहां देखिए शी-जिनपिंग को दिए गिफ्ट्स की खासियत ।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:23

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिये सबसे ज्यादा अमीर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:07

हैगिबीज तूफान से सहमा जापान, पांच तूफानों के बराबर है रफ्तार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

ये है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जहाज एंटोनोव एएन-225 मरिया

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सिबिल स्कोर 3:28

लोन लेने के लिए पहले जान लें क्या है आपका सिबिल स्कोर, लोन देने से पहले बैंक देखते हैं क्रेडिट स्कोर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

भाजपा विधायक राहुल सिंह लोधी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: उमा भारती के भतीजे राहुल लोधी की कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, तीन की मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

जल्द होगा कमलनाथ मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार, विभागों में भी हो सकता है फेरबदल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

firing
Madhya Pradesh

बजरंग दल और वीएचपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किए हर्ष फायरिंग, 150 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए 11 शहरों में आयोजित किया जाएगा 'सिटी वॉक फेस्टिवल'

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: आठ करोड़ रुपये के 15 हजार किलो लाल चंदन जब्त, तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार 

6 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवपुरी हादसा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः शिवपुरी में सवारी उतार रहे ऑटो की ट्रक से टक्कर, पांच लोगों की मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)