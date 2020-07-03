मध्यप्रदेश: छापेमारी में 512 करोड़ रुपये की जीएसटी चोरी का चला पता

Directorate Gen GST Intelligence,Bhopal detected GST evasion of Rs 512cr. Op Kark was started on 30 May. 53 searches held & 5 ppl arrested. Goods, cash & 28 clandestine machines, worth Rs 5.7 cr seized. 6 properties&14 bank accounts attached: Addl. Director Gen. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zvqYAxafqH— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
