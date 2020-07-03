शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश: छापेमारी में 512 करोड़ रुपये की जीएसटी चोरी का चला पता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 07:56 PM IST
जब्त मशीनें
जब्त मशीनें - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जीएसटी खुफिया महानिदेशालय द्वारा छापेमारी में 512 करोड़ रुपये की जीएसटी चोरी का पता चला है। इस अभियान की शुरुआत 30 मई को हुई थी। 53 स्थानों का पता लगाया गया और पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 
इस मामले में अतिरिक्त डायरेक्टर जनरल ने बताया कि इस अभियान में सामान, नकदी और 28 मशीनें जब्त की गई, जिनकी कीमत 5.7 करोड़ रुपये है। इसके अलावा छह प्रॉपर्टी और 14 बैंक खाते को अटैच किया गया। 
 
directorate general of gst intelligence bhopal gst evasion जीएसटी खुफिया महानिदेशालय

