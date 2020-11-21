इंदौरः कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या बढ़ी, रिकवरी दर में आई गिरावट

COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen & currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change & flouting of norms during festival season: Nodal Officer, Indore, MP pic.twitter.com/iLR3T1RqLz— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.