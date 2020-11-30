सीएम शिवराज ने दिया शहडोल के सरकारी अस्पताल में नवजातों की मौत की जांच का आदेश

बता दें कि शहडोल जिले के एक सरकारी अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को चार नवजात बच्चों की मौत हो गई थी। इनमें से तीन बच्चे पीडियाट्रिक आईसीयू में भर्ती थे वहीं, एक बच्ची सिक न्यूबॉर्न केयर यूनिट (एसएनसीयू) में भर्ती थी। इससे पहले इसी अस्पताल में जनवरी में 15 घंटे के अंदर छह नवजातों की मौत हो गई थी।
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the infant deaths in Shahdol and has directed the health department to investigate into the matter and submit a report. Action to be taken against those found guilty: Madhya Pradesh CM's Office— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/PDysR7FjoP
