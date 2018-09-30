शहर चुनें

गौरक्षा के लिए बनाया जाए अलग मंत्रालय : शिवराज सिंह चौहान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, खजुराहो Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 04:36 PM IST
CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh said that there should be proper ministry for cow protection
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने खजुराहो में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में गाय सुरक्षा के लिए अलग मंत्रालय बनाने की बात कही। शिवराज सिंह ने कहा, 'मेरे मन में आया कि गाय सुरक्षा बोर्ड है पर इसको पूरा मंत्रालय ही बना दें।'
इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री का मुकुट पहला कर स्वादत किया गया। बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख नजदीक आ रही है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी पिछले तीन विधानसभा चुनावों में विजयी रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस पर पिछले 15 साल से सत्ता में चल रहे सूखे को खत्म करने का दबाव है।  

 

cm of madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan शिवराज सिंह चौहान cow protection cow protection board cow protection ministry
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर से जब्त हुआ खतरनाक केमिकल, एकसाथ 50 लाख लोगों को दे सकता है मौत

फेंटानिल पहली बार भारत में बरामद किया गया है। इसने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर एक बार फिर से चिंता पैदा कर दी है। यदि इस केमिकल का इस्तेमाल रासायनिक युद्ध में किया जाए तो यह बहुत बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है।

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: किसान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, खून से लिखा सुसाइड नोट

30 सितंबर 2018

Teen dies two times in Madhya Pradesh, family blames doctors
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: युवक की हुई दो बार मौत, परिवार ने डॉक्टरों को बताया जिम्मेदार

29 सितंबर 2018

दीवार गिरी
Madhya Pradesh

ग्वालियर में फ्रिज का कंप्रेसर फटने से जबरदस्त ब्लास्ट, दीवार गिरने से चार की मौत

29 सितंबर 2018

मध्यप्रदेश व्यापम की बिल्डिंग
Madhya Pradesh

व्यापमं मामले में कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय और सिंधिया के खिलाफ एफआईआर के आदेश

27 सितंबर 2018

ANANDI BEN PATEL
Madhya Pradesh

'शिक्षा के साथ खाना बनाना सीखें, नहीं तो ससुराल में पहली लड़ाई सास से होगी'

28 सितंबर 2018

80 cases related to MP and MLA are registered in Special Court
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: 7 महीने में सांसद-विधायक से जुड़े 80 मामले सामने आए, सबूत के अभाव में कई हुए बरी

29 सितंबर 2018

Hundreds of Congressmen arrested who were going to show black flags to Chief Minister Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज को काले झंडे दिखाने पहुंचे सैकड़ों कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार

28 सितंबर 2018

madhya pradesh:a one year old girl raped in indore 
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में एक साल की मासूम के साथ हैवानियत, दूसरी बहन के साथ भी दरिंदगी की कोशिश

29 सितंबर 2018

rahul gandhi at kamtanath, got grace to become prime minister two years ago
India News

कामतानाथ के दर पर फिर पहुंचे 'रामभक्त राहुल', दो साल पहले मिला था पीएम बनने का आशीर्वाद

27 सितंबर 2018

VIDEO: घर में रखे फ्रिज ने ऐसे ली परिवार के चार लोगों की जान

ग्वालियर में एक परिवार के लिए उनके घर में रखा फ्रिज मौत का सामान साबित हुआ। रात के अंधेरे में घर में तेज धमाके के साथ ऐसी आग लगी कि परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।

29 सितंबर 2018

मंदसौर 0:56

VIDEO: जब प्रोफेसर ने छात्रों से पैर पकड़कर मांगी माफी

28 सितंबर 2018

राहुल 1:14

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पीएम मोदी पर बरसे राहुल गांधी, लगाया ये बड़ा आरोप

27 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:30

कार्यकर्ता महाकुंभ: पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष पर जमकर किया हमला

25 सितंबर 2018

बीजेपी 1:38

मध्यप्रदेश BJP में फूटे विरोध के स्वर, अब इस नेता ने थामा कांग्रेस का दामन

24 सितंबर 2018

ABVP leaders slams teacher in MP who stop them to Sloganeering
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: प्रोफेसर को राष्ट्रद्रोही कहते हुए पैर पकड़कर मंगवाई माफी, नारे लगाने से रोका था

27 सितंबर 2018

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी इन राज्यों में नहीं लड़ेगी विधानसभा चुनाव

26 सितंबर 2018

बीजेपी, कांग्रेस
Madhya Pradesh

एमपी: चुनावी अखाड़ा बना सोशल मीडिया, एक के बाद एक दांव लगा रहे कांग्रेस-बीजेपी  

29 सितंबर 2018

Pushpraj Singh Rewa
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को झटका, पूर्व विधायक ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ'

29 सितंबर 2018

भोपाल में आयोजित भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता महाकुंभ
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता महाकुंभ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में शामिल, शिवराज ने लिया प्रमाणपत्र

26 सितंबर 2018

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

चुनावी आचार संहिता लगने से पहले प्रदेश के किसानों को तोहफा देंगे मुख्यमंत्री शिराज सिंह चौहान

28 सितंबर 2018

