Mere mann mein aya ki Cow Protection Board hai par isko pura mantralaya (ministry) hi bana dain: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event in Khajuraho pic.twitter.com/Pa6xxUptyB— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फेंटानिल पहली बार भारत में बरामद किया गया है। इसने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर एक बार फिर से चिंता पैदा कर दी है। यदि इस केमिकल का इस्तेमाल रासायनिक युद्ध में किया जाए तो यह बहुत बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है।
30 सितंबर 2018