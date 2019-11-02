मध्यप्रदेश की पवाई विधानसभा सीट हुई खाली, भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद को दो साल की सजा

Madhya Pradesh: Pawai Assembly seat has been declared vacant. A special court in Bhopal had yesterday sentenced BJP MLA from Pawai, Prahlad Lodhi along with 12 others to 2 years imprisonment in a 2014 case related to attack on a tehsildar who was stopping illegal sand mining.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में एक गैर सरकारी संगठन द्वारा संचालित आंचल शिशु केंद्र में बच्चों के यौन शोषण का एक मामला सामने आया है।
31 अक्टूबर 2019