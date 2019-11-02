शहर चुनें

BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi sentenced 2 years imprisonment , Pawai Assembly seat declared vacant

मध्यप्रदेश की पवाई विधानसभा सीट हुई खाली, भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद को दो साल की सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 09:10 PM IST
प्रहलाद लोधी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रहलाद लोधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद लोधी को जेल होने से मध्यप्रदेश की पवाई विधानसभा सीट खाली हो गई है। भोपाल की विशेष अदालत ने शुक्रवार को पवाई से भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद लोधी और 12 अन्य को दो साल की सजा सुनाई। साथ ही उनपर साढ़े तीन हजार रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया। 
भाजपा विधायक को 2014 में तहसीलदार पर हमला करने को लेकर सजा सुनाई गई है। प्रहलाद लोधी पर आरोप था कि उन्होंने रेत खनन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने वाले रैपुरा के तहसीलदार के साथ बीच रोड रोककर मारपीट की।

2014 में पन्ना जिले की रैपुरा तहसील में नोनीलाल लोधी द्वारा रेत का अवैध खनन किया जा रहा था, इसके रोकने के लिए वहां के तहसीलदार मौके पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद लोधी ने इसका विरोध करते हुए तहसीलदार के साथ मारपीट और अभद्र व्यवहार किया था।
