minor girl kidnapped and allegedly sexually harrased by man in vijay nagar Indore police arrested accused social media

इंदौर: 14 साल की नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हुई थी आरोपी से मुलाकात

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Sneha Baluni
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 07:47 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर के विजय नगर में एक नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर उसके साथ कथित रूप से दुष्कर्म की घटना सामने आई है। नाबालिग की उम्र 14 साल बताई जा रही है। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लड़की और आरोपी की दोस्ती हुई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी शख्स को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
शिकायत दर्ज होने के बाद घटना की जानकारी देते हुए एएसपी पूर्व, जोन-2 के राजेश रघुवंशी ने कहा, 'शिकायत दर्ज होने के बाद हमने जल्द ही खोजबीन की। हमने लड़की को वहां से बचाया और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामले की जांच जारी है।'



 

