Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Bhopal : 21 Assistant Professors on strike who passed MPPSC for not getting order of appointment

MPPSC पास करने वाले 21 सहायक प्रोफेसर को नहीं मिला नियुक्ति पत्र, हड़ताल पर बैठे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 06:19 AM IST
हड़ताल पर बैठे सहायक प्रोफेसर
हड़ताल पर बैठे सहायक प्रोफेसर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग 2018 की परीक्षा पास करने वाले 21 सहायक प्रोफेसर सोमवार से भोपाल में अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं। इनका आरोप है कि उन्हें अभी तक नियुक्ति पत्र नहीं मिले हैं। 
हड़ताल पर बैठे प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा, हम तब तक यहां से नहीं हटेंगे जब कर नियुक्ति का आदेश नहीं मिल जाता। हम बहुत गरीब बैं और बहुत परेशान हैं। किसी तरह हमने पढ़ाई की और परीक्षा पास की। सरकार को यह समझना चाहिए। हमारे माता-पिता हमारी ओर बड़ी उम्मीद से देखते हैं, हम क्या करें?


 
madhya pradesh mppsc 2018 assistant professor strike
bhopal gas tragedy causes
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 35 साल और उससे मिले जख्म

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी को 35 साल हो चुके हैं। 2-3 दिसंबर 1984 की रात को हुआ ये भयावह हादसा हजारों लोगों को निगल गया।

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: किताब रखकर भी फेल हुए 16 शिक्षक, सरकार ने दी अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति

1 दिसंबर 2019

Women feel unsafe in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jodhpur
India News

महिलाएं भोपाल, ग्वालियर और जोधपुर में असुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं : अध्ययन

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर : हनी ट्रैप मामले में जीतू सोनी और उसके बेटे अमित के खिलाफ एफआईआर

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

हनी ट्रैप मामला: पुलिस ने नाइट क्लब पर छापेमारी कर 67 महिलाओं को छुड़ाया

1 दिसंबर 2019

सेंव टमाटर की सब्जी
Madhya Pradesh

पत्नी ने नहीं खिलाई सेव की सब्जी, घर छोड़कर चला गया पति, ऐसे हुआ समझौता

28 नवंबर 2019

Allahabad Bank
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रेदश विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के दो बेटों को बैंक ने भेजा नोटिस

1 दिसंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

गोडसे पर बयान: कार्रवाई से बिफरीं प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, विवादों को बताया 'झूठ की आंधी'

28 नवंबर 2019

इंदौर में पुलिस की छापेमारी
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में पुलिस ने कई स्थानों पर की छापेमारी, एक निजी दफ्तर सील

1 दिसंबर 2019

नसबंदी के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर सुला दिया गया
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कहीं नसबंदी के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर सुलाया तो कहीं टॉर्च से हुआ ऑपरेशन

1 दिसंबर 2019

