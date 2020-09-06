शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   A video viral in which an accident took place allegedly while a blasting work was underway at Dundi railway station

मध्यप्रदेशः चट्टान तोड़ने के लिए डून्दी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास किया गया ब्लास्ट, ओवरहेड लाइन हुई क्षतिग्रस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जबलपुर Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 02:54 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Blasting work was underway at Dundi railway station
Blasting work was underway at Dundi railway station - फोटो : Twitter screen grab

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में जबलपुर और कटनी के बीच शनिवार को चट्टान तोड़ने के लिए डून्दी रेलवे स्टेशन पर बारूद से ब्लास्ट किया गया। इस ब्लास्ट में किसी तरह के जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ। हालांकि दुर्भाग्य से ओवरहेड लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे की मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी (सीपीआरओ) प्रियंका दीक्षित ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन

 
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
western railway virla video dundi railway station indian railways

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

जानें कैसे अपने ही जाल में फंस गईं रिया चक्रवर्ती, ड्रग्स खरीदने और बेचने में भी थीं शामिल

5 सितंबर 2020

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

भारतीय रेलवे में 1.40 लाख पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 15 दिसंबर से शुरू होंगी परीक्षाएं: रेलवे बोर्ड

5 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर चुकी महिला लता अल्लागंज थाने में जिंदा मिली
Farrukhabad

'दहेज हत्या' की शिकार हुई महिला निकली जिंदा, बेटा पुलिस से बोला- मम्मी को एक लोग ने चाकू से मारा, पापा भी थे साथ

5 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में एनसीबी का खुलासा, ड्रग एंगल में एक 'बड़े नाम' पर कस सकता है शिकंजा

5 सितंबर 2020

06 सितंबर 2020 - दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 6 September 2020: पांच राशियों को मुनाफा मिलने का योग, बाकी रहें सतर्क

5 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपी बॉबी और आसिफ
Agra

आगरा के सपा नेता ने लगवाए थे लखनऊ में मुख्यमंत्री योगी के आपत्तिजनक पोस्टर, गिरफ्तार

5 सितंबर 2020

वित्त मंत्रालय 
India News

सरकारी भर्ती पर कोई रोक नहीं, पहले की तरह ही होंगी भर्तियां : वित्त मंत्रालय 

5 सितंबर 2020

अश्वगंधा स्वास्थ्य के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कई बीमारियों में रामबाण है अश्वगंधा, इम्यून सिस्टम को करता है मजबूत परंतु इन लोगों के लिए है नुकसानदायक...करें परहेज

5 सितंबर 2020

Airtel Xstream Fiber
Tech Diary

Airtel ने अपने इन ग्राहकों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, अब मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड इंटरनेट

5 सितंबर 2020

स्पेशल ट्रेन
India News

देशभर में 12 सितंबर से चलेंगी 80 नई ट्रेनें, 10 सितंबर से शुरू होगी बुकिंग, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

5 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited