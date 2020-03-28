शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   A BSF officer who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Tekanpur,MP found COVID19 positive

कोरोना वायरस का कहर: मध्यप्रदेश में एक बीएसएफ अधिकारी संक्रमित, गए क्वारंटीन में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टेकनपुर Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 11:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
BSF
BSF
ख़बर सुनें
एक बीएसएफ अधिकारी, जो मध्यप्रदेश के टेकनपुर में एक क्वारंटीन केंद्र में पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में तैनात थे उनकी covid19 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। बीएसएफ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि संक्रमित अधिकारी 15 मार्च से 19 मार्च के बीच चार बैठकों में भी भाग लिया था।
विज्ञापन
जहां वे अन्य एडीजी एवं एक आईजी रैंक के अधिकारियों से मिले थे। वहीं उनकी पत्नी 15 दिन पहले यूके से लौटी हैं। अब सभी अधिकारी एवं उनकी पत्नी क्वारंटीन में हैं।
 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
quarantine bsf

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कानपुर में पकड़ी गई गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस में भीड़ देख पुलिस के उड़े होश, छत का किराया 600 तो सीट का 1200

28 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus vaccine is ready to experiment in Hyderabad but when available for covid 19 vaccination
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: देश में तैयार हुआ कोरोना का टीका पर प्रयोग के लिए कितना इंतजार?

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
corona virus lockdown
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउनः जहां तक जाएगी नजर, दिखेगी पलायनकर्ताओं की भीड़, मदद के लिए आगे आए कई हाथ

28 मार्च 2020

akshay kumar with pm modi
Bollywood

#LadengeCoronaSe: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की मुहिम को मिला अक्षय कुमार का साथ, दान किए 25 करोड़ रुपये

28 मार्च 2020

फरीदाबाद में पुलिस पर लगा स्कूटी सवार को पीटने का आरोप, टूटा पैर
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउनः स्कूटी से दूध लेने जा रहे किशोर को पुलिस ने पीट-पीटकर गिराया, टूटा पैर

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Chandigarh

कोरोना वायरसः आइसोलेशन वार्ड में तब्दील हुई 24 कोच की ट्रेन, रेलमंत्री ने ट्वीट की तस्वीरें देखिए

28 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus Symptoms How to know difference between dry cough and wet cough covid 19 treatment
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: सूखी और गीली खांसी में ऐसे अंतर कर के समझें आपको कोरोना है या नहीं

28 मार्च 2020

पलायन करते मजदूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना वायरस: लॉकडाउन के कारण पैदल जा रहे मजदूरों के साथ हादसा, 12 की मौत

28 मार्च 2020

पलायन करते लोग
Delhi NCR

गौतमबुद्ध नगर के डीएम का आदेश- किराएदारों से इस महीने मांगा किराया तो होगी एक साल की जेल

28 मार्च 2020

Abbot test kit
India News

#CoronaPositive: Abbot लैब ने पेश की नई किट, सिर्फ 5 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited