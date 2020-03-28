कोरोना वायरस का कहर: मध्यप्रदेश में एक बीएसएफ अधिकारी संक्रमित, गए क्वारंटीन में

A BSF officer who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Tekanpur,MP found COVID19 positive.He attended 4 meetings from Mar15-19 where he met other ADG,IG rank officers.His wife returned from UK 15 days ago.All officers&his wife under quarantine now:BSF pic.twitter.com/gNicZj2kwC— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
