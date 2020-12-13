शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश: इधर हो रहा था ब्रेन ट्यूमर का ऑपरेशन, उधर पियानो बजा रही थी नौ साल की सौम्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्वालियर Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 09:29 PM IST
ऑपरेशन के दौरान पियानो बजा रही थी सौम्या
ऑपरेशन के दौरान पियानो बजा रही थी सौम्या - फोटो : ANI

वहीं, अस्पताल के न्यूरो सर्जन डॉ. अभिषेक चौहान ने कहा, 'बच्ची को पिछले दो साल से मिरगी के दौरे आ रहे थे। ट्युमर जिस हिस्से में था वो हिस्सा हाथ की तारों से जुड़ा था। ऑपरेशन के बाद उसके अपंग होने का खतरा था। मरीज का ध्यान डायवर्ट करते हुए हमने एक सफल ऑपरेशन किया।'
 
