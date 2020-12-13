मध्यप्रदेश: इधर हो रहा था ब्रेन ट्यूमर का ऑपरेशन, उधर पियानो बजा रही थी नौ साल की सौम्या

{"_id":"5fd639a58ebc3e3c8f32efbb","slug":"9-year-old-soumya-who-played-the-piano-during-her-brain-tumour-operation-at-birla-hospital-in-gwalior","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0907\u0927\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0909\u0927\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u094b \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

The case was challenging but the operation was successful with our team's efforts. When we were operating we asked her to play the piano. There were chances for the child to slip into paralysis but she was conscious throughout the operation: Abhishek Chauhan, Neurosurgeon.