मध्यप्रदेश : जहरीली शराब पीने से तीन दिन में चार लोगों की मौत, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

Madhya Pradesh: 4 deaths in 3 days in Harpalpur's Paretha village allegedly due to consumption of poisonous liquor. 3 admitted to district hospital are stable.
"SP, DIG & district admin visited village. Further action to be based on probe", says Chhatarpur DC Sheelendra Singh pic.twitter.com/86wZvr068h — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021
