एनआरसी पर बोले योगी : देश की सुरक्षा और अखंडता से समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on National Register of Citizens: The process of identifying & deporting illegal immigrants in time-bound manner has been in progress by Centre. India is a staunch supporter of human rights but can't compromise on security & integrity of the nation. pic.twitter.com/IAJo40qnym— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2019
पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में खाकी की मदद से चल रही शराब व पशु तस्करी की पोल चंदौली पुलिस ने खोल दी है। इस खेल का खुलासा तब हुआ जब 9 सितंबर को चंदौली में पकड़े गए शराब व पशु तस्करों ने अपना गुनाह कुबूल किया।
16 सितंबर 2019