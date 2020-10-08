शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Yogi adityanath expresses grief over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

केंद्रीय मंत्री राम विलास पासवान के निधन पर योगी ने जताया दुख, ट्वीट कर लिखा, मन दुःखी है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 09:29 PM IST
विज्ञापन
राम विलास पासवान
राम विलास पासवान - फोटो : Twitter

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री राम विलास पासवान का गुरुवार को निधन हो गया है। 74 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन पर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दुख व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, केंद्रीय मंत्री व लोकप्रिय राजनेता श्री रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन से मन दुःखी है। वह भारतीय राजनीति में वंचित समुदाय के ओजस्वी स्वर थे। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने परमधाम में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति!
विज्ञापन


 
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow ram vilas paswan passed away yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रामविलास पासवान
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री राम विलास पासवान का निधन, 74 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan
India News

छह प्रधानमंत्रियों के साथ काम किया था रामविलास पासवान ने, चुनावी मिजाज भांपने में थे माहिर

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
corona new caller tune
Tech Diary

छह महीने बाद बदली कोरोना की कॉलर ट्यून, अब नई आवाज में सुनें नया मैसेज

8 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा का ढाबा
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग दंपती के चेहरे पर लौटी मुस्कान, 'बाबा का ढाबा' पर लगी लंबी लाइन, दिखा सोशल मीडिया का दम

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus India
Health & Fitness

क्या सर्दियों में कोरोना की एक और लहर आएगी? जानिए विशेषज्ञों की क्या है राय, कैसे रहें तैयार 

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
sun transit in tula rashi: सिंह राशि के स्वामी सूर्य मेष राशि में उच्चराशिगत एवं तुला राशि में नीचराशिगत संज्ञक माने गए हैं।
Predictions

17 अक्तूबर को सूर्य आ रहे हैं तुला राशि में, जानिए सभी राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सतीश मानेशिंदे, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

जेल में योगा करती थीं रिया, वकील ने बताया किन हालातों में गुजरे अभिनेत्री के 28 दिन

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Bollywood

गौरी से शादी करने के लिए शाहरुख खान ने किया था हिंदू होने का नाटक, हनीमून पर भी बोला था ये झूठ

8 अक्टूबर 2020

गौरी खान, शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

Gauri Khan Birthday: जब शादी के लिए शाहरुख बने राजेंद्र तुली और गौरी ने निकाह के लिए नाम रखा आयशा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी पति वीर साहू
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को लेकर अब मां का खुलासा, अभिनेत्री का ऐसे हुआ विवाह, इस वजह से हुई बताने में देरी

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited