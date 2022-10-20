यूपी: अब हिंदी में भी मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग पाठ्यक्रम पढ़ाना शुरू होगा, सीएम योगी ने किया एलान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Uttar Pradesh to begin teaching Medical & Engineering courses in Hindi as well, tweets CM Yogi Adiyanath pic.twitter.com/2Jan8YAG8i— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022
Govt of UP working diligently to begin teaching Medical & Engineering courses in Hindi as well. Some medical books too have been printed in Hindi in this regard, further work is ongoing by committee formed for this: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak https://t.co/7ge1PhDDKE pic.twitter.com/jXOqYXI3fL— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022
